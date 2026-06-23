Following a Bloody Weekend, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Touts City's Bizarre Emergency Declaration

Over the weekend, more than three dozen people were shot in Chicago, at least six of them fatally.

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Despite that, Mayor Brandon Johnson is not focused on reducing gun violence. He simply blames that on red state gun laws, calls putting criminals in prison 'unholy,' and attacks the police for doing their jobs. But he did take time to reinforce that he declared a 'transfemicide state of emergency' in the city.

For too many transgender Chicagoans, the sense of belonging they deserve in their city has been denied by exclusion and barriers to opportunity in spaces that should feel safe and welcoming. Since declaring a Transfemicide State of Emergency, our administration has strengthened… https://t.co/kJThl0CvHj — Mayor Brandon Johnson (@ChicagosMayor) June 21, 2026

The declaration came after a report by the Chicago Sun-Times about 'anti-trans violence' being connected to 'broader structural barriers' like housing, healthcare, and workplace policies.

In a report published Tuesday, the group found “anti-trans violence is often compounded by broader structural barriers,” and outlined suggested policy changes on a wider range of issues, including housing, workplace practices, and health care access. https://t.co/hkIa1vnNky — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) June 17, 2026

Pardo us while we roll our eyes.

Black Chicagoans are dying in the streets by the dozens every month in gang violence, drive-bys, and retaliation.



That's the real emergency crushing families in Roseland, Englewood, Austin, and beyond. Not niche identity reports. Your city recorded historic low homicides in… — A Gene Robinson (@AlBuffalo2nite) June 21, 2026

And after discontinuing the ShotSpotter program in the city, that number has gone up.

Pity they're not all trans, then maybe Johnson would care.

There’s a red line when I type that string of letters. Why is that? pic.twitter.com/xqVSBjZZVE — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 22, 2026

It's a made-up, meaningless word.

Reminder that ALL Chicagoans are entitled to the equal protection of the laws. If Chicago uses this inchoate gibberish theory to preference government spoils to trans identifying people or subordinate women’s rights, @CivilRights will investigate & take action, if appropriate. https://t.co/iJcZ5en8g4 — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) June 22, 2026

And guess how many 'trans' people were killed in Chicago?

The number of "trans women" killed in Chicago last year was zero. There were 416 murders. https://t.co/hkyqcMjDex — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) June 22, 2026

Others say there was one trans murder, but that was at the hands of a boyfriend.

Brandon Johnson declared a state of emergency for trans people.



Guess how many trans people were kiIIed in Chicago in the past year?



One.



He was kiIIed by his boyfriend. It had nothing to do with his trans identity.



Meanwhile every single weekend there are dozens of shooting… https://t.co/XIOmMzCMtJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 23, 2026

"Why doesn’t Brandon Johnson declare a state of emergency for the actual violence in his city?" Libs of TikTok asks.

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We all know why. That would involve addressing actual crimes. And we all know Johnson doesn't want to do that.

“Transfemicide state of emergency”



Beyond parody. And delusional. The trans murder rate is actually LOWER than the general population. And basically every trans murder victim is killed because of domestic issues, drugs, or prostitution. “Anti-trans hate crimes” are a fantasy. https://t.co/LpLztnU6Y2 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 22, 2026

The statistics just don't back Johnson's absurd claims.

The wildest thing about “transfemicides” is that if you dig into the actual cases of it, it’s usually a black guy killing a black prostitute when he realizes his prostitute is a dude dressed up as a chick. https://t.co/tXC47SHhxH — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 22, 2026

Funny how that was left out.

Of course, the 'transfemicide state of emergency' will be used to enact discriminatory policies in housing, healthcare, and workplaces that give unfair and favorable treatment to the trans community over other demographic groups. That's all this is about.

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