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Following a Bloody Weekend, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Touts City's Bizarre Emergency Declaration

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 23, 2026 1:30 PM
Following a Bloody Weekend, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Touts City's Bizarre Emergency Declaration
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Over the weekend, more than three dozen people were shot in Chicago, at least six of them fatally. 

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Despite that, Mayor Brandon Johnson is not focused on reducing gun violence. He simply blames that on red state gun laws, calls putting criminals in prison 'unholy,' and attacks the police for doing their jobs. But he did take time to reinforce that he declared a 'transfemicide state of emergency' in the city.

The declaration came after a report by the Chicago Sun-Times about 'anti-trans violence' being connected to 'broader structural barriers' like housing, healthcare, and workplace policies.

Pardo us while we roll our eyes.

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Related:

CHICAGO CRIME GUN VIOLENCE TRANSGENDER

And after discontinuing the ShotSpotter program in the city, that number has gone up.

Pity they're not all trans, then maybe Johnson would care.

It's a made-up, meaningless word.

And guess how many 'trans' people were killed in Chicago?

Others say there was one trans murder, but that was at the hands of a boyfriend.

"Why doesn’t Brandon Johnson declare a state of emergency for the actual violence in his city?" Libs of TikTok asks.

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We all know why. That would involve addressing actual crimes. And we all know Johnson doesn't want to do that.

The statistics just don't back Johnson's absurd claims.

Funny how that was left out.

Of course, the 'transfemicide state of emergency' will be used to enact discriminatory policies in housing, healthcare, and workplaces that give unfair and favorable treatment to the trans community over other demographic groups. That's all this is about.

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