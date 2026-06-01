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Tipsheet

The Boston Library Canceled the Insane 'Trans Period Pride' Event

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 01, 2026 7:30 AM
The Boston Library Canceled the Insane 'Trans Period Pride' Event
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The other day, we learned Boston was planning to spend at least $1 million for its 'office of LGBTQ advancement' and that the city was going to host a 'trans period pride' event on June 17. The event was billed as a 'consciousness-raising discussion' of 'menstrual equity' with a focus on 'trans menstruators.'

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That event at the library has now been canceled, following major backlash. 

The organizer is apparently looking for a new venue.

Here's more:

The Boston Public Library has canceled its June 17 booking of the “Trans Period Pride” event partially funded by Mayor Michelle Wu's nearly $1 million-a-year Office of LGBTQIA2S+ Advancement, Mass Daily News has learned.
The BPL's event listing for the Copley Branch now carries the notice “This event is canceled,” with no reason given. The library has not said publicly whether the call was its own or made at the organizers' request.

...

Mass Daily News reported on the event May 27. The flyer pitched a “consciousness-raising discussion” on “trans menstruators,” with a free catered dinner and free period underwear for attendees. Wu's Office of LGBTQIA2S+ Advancement was named as a partial funder.

The story went viral. Fox News picked it up. The Daily Mail, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and Libs of TikTok amplified it across X. Comments on Mass NOW's Instagram promoting the event were switched off shortly after.
On Friday, Sasha Goodfriend, executive director of Mass NOW, broke her silence — not to local press, but to Them, a Condé Nast LGBT magazine. Her message: critics were “extremist voices” trying to “shame, erase, and isolate transgender people.”

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Related:

LIBS OF TIKTOK MASSACHUSETTS MICHELLE OBAMA TRANSGENDER WOKE LGBTQ+

The transgender activism seeks to shame, erase, and isolate women. Only women menstruate. Not 'trans women,' who are men and not 'trans men,' who are women.

June is going to be a long month.

Yes, it is.

The Left is harassing anyone slated to perform at the 250th Great American State Fair, and many artists have canceled. So yes. What's good for the goose.

People are sick of this activism.

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Probably. That's what the Left does best.

Taxpayer dollars should not go to fund this unscientific, agenda-driven, women-erasing nonsense. Only women have periods, and there's no need for 'menstruation equity.'

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