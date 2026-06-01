The Boston Library Canceled the Insane 'Trans Period Pride' Event

The other day, we learned Boston was planning to spend at least $1 million for its 'office of LGBTQ advancement' and that the city was going to host a 'trans period pride' event on June 17. The event was billed as a 'consciousness-raising discussion' of 'menstrual equity' with a focus on 'trans menstruators.'

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That event at the library has now been canceled, following major backlash.

BREAKING: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s trans period pride event has been cancelled by the library following backlash https://t.co/i8LVyTCzg9 pic.twitter.com/9iEWMnlWJR — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 31, 2026

The organizer is apparently looking for a new venue.

Here's more:

The transgender activism seeks to shame, erase, and isolate women. Only women menstruate. Not 'trans women,' who are men and not 'trans men,' who are women.

June is going to be a long month.

Yes, it is.

Good. Don't stop pressuring these venues and anyone who supports a Democrat until they stop doing it to us. — Jeremy E. Neuman (@JerOHMee) June 1, 2026

The Left is harassing anyone slated to perform at the 250th Great American State Fair, and many artists have canceled. So yes. What's good for the goose.

‘Trans period pride library event’ in Boston cancelled. Why? Because the public has had enough.

Go Boston!!!

Hey NZers… where are ya this 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ month??? https://t.co/kzBStI2V2q — Penny Marie NZ (@pennymarienz) June 1, 2026

People are sick of this activism.

Wow, will the tranny‘s now come out and protest Boston Mayor Michelle Wu for capitulating to the city’s common sense silent majority? https://t.co/qWaufDbrz2 — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) June 1, 2026

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Probably. That's what the Left does best.

Taxpayer dollars should not go to fund this unscientific, agenda-driven, women-erasing nonsense. Only women have periods, and there's no need for 'menstruation equity.'

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