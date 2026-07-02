When Will Obama Say, 'What's Happened to My Party?'

Former President Barack Obama recently explained why he rarely comments on current politics:

"There are moments ... where our core values are at stake. In those moments, I think it's appropriate for me to say something."

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But if the rise of Democratic Socialism inside his own party, the growing denunciation of capitalism and accusations that Israel is committing "genocide" don't qualify as moments when America's core values are at stake, what does?

In 2013, Obama said, "... nobody questions the efficacy of market economies in terms of producing wealth and innovation and keeping us competitive."

Today, some of the Democratic Party's rising stars, with the biggest voices, do exactly that.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani vows to "replace the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism." One of his endorsed candidates for the U.S. House, Darializa Avila Chevalier, expressed views that would have been unrecognizable in the Democratic Party of President Obama.

Avila Chevalier once retweeted: "I just cannot get over the fact that the universe has foisted upon us the perfect illustration of literally every failing of capitalism and people are still like we can't be communists cuz there won't be enough types of soup." CNN examined her now-deleted X account and reported it contained "repeated sympathetic references to communism, Marxist ideology and Soviet figures, including Vladimir Lenin." Another post encouraged workers to "seize the means of production." Another advocated worker control of wealth. She wrote: "You can call that communism, you can call it socialism, you can call it pancakes." She described Karl Marx's "Das Kapital" as an "essential must-read."

Her posts went well beyond economics. In April 2020, she called Joe Biden a "rapist." After then-Vice President Kamala Harris urged migrants not to cross the southern border illegally, Avila Chevalier responded: "I have no nuance to add. (Expletive) Kamala Harris."

Avila Chevalier called for abolishing police and prisons, posted about wiping her hands on the American flag, and denounced interracial relationships by accusing Black and Arab men of "fetishizing ugly colonizer women," one of several posts in which she attacked white women.

Claire Valdez, another Mamdani-endorsed Democratic nominee for the U.S. House, has vowed to "take away buildings" from alleged slumlords and supports nationwide rent control.

Where is Barack Obama?

This brings us to Israel.

Mamdani, Avila Chevalier and Valdez belong to the Democratic Socialists of America, an organization that supports the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel and calls Israel an "apartheid" state engaged in "genocide" in Gaza. Never mind that then-Secretary of State Antony Blinken in 2024 called the genocide accusation "meritless."

Following Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, Obama defended Israel's right to defend itself. He has never accused Israel of genocide. In 2025, he wrote on X: "After two years of unimaginable loss and suffering for Israeli families and the people of Gaza, we should all be encouraged and relieved that an end to the conflict is within sight; that those hostages still being held will be reunited with their families; and that vital aid can start reaching those inside Gaza whose lives have been shattered."

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But as Mamdani, DSA-backed candidates and others within the Democratic Party increasingly describe Israel as an apartheid state committing genocide, where is Obama?

How strong is this socialist, anti-Israel tide?

California Gov. Gavin Newsom strongly opposed a wealth tax in California on the state ballot in November, warning that it would drive high earners from California. Yet almost immediately after all Mamdani-endorsed candidates won their primaries, Newsom called for "an economic reset for America" and endorsed a nationwide billionaire tax.

California state Sen. Scott Wiener, a gay Jewish progressive Democrat running to succeed retiring Rep. Nancy Pelosi, was loudly and profanely berated a week ago at a Trans Pride march for refusing to accuse Israel of genocide. Days later, he reversed himself and did just that.

Obama once scoffed at those who called him a socialist, saying they should "meet real socialists." He defended market economics as the engine of innovation and prosperity. He defended Israel's right to defend itself. He urged Americans to reject ideological extremes.

Obama says he speaks when America's "core values are at stake." Many Americans — including many Democrats — might reasonably ask: If not this, what? If not now, when?

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Larry Elder is a bestselling author and nationally syndicated radio talk-show host. To find out more about Larry Elder, or become an "Elderado," visit www.LarryElder.com. Follow Larry on X @larryelder.

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