Mamdani Was Asked Whether He'd Change the Constitution to Run for President. Here's What He Said.

As socialism continues its inevitable rise within the Democratic Party, conservatives have good reason to fear that this scourge of an ideology could eventually reach the highest levels of federal politics. This is particularly true as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is being floated as a possible 2028 Democratic presidential pick, and more socialists begin to win Congressional elections.

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But Mamdani may be the most alarming figure of them all, being a smarmy socialist with executive power, rising status as a socialist kingmaker, and ambitions that stretch far beyond New York. On Sunday, he was asked directly in an ABC News interview whether he would support attempting to change the Constitution so he could run for president.

His answer was somewhat surprising.

🇺🇸 Mamdani asked about the constitutional requirement that the president must be a natural-born citizen, noting he wasn't born in the U.S.:



"I think the Constitution looks good just the way it is."



Clear acceptance that the rule bars him from running.



Writer: Sol… — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 28, 2026

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani says he does not think the Constitution should be changed so he can run for president. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) June 28, 2026

"Okay, so we're just about out of time. I gotta ask you, I noticed that you're turning 35 soon, right? So you now hit one of the constitutional requirements to run for president, but there's another one that says you have to be a natural-born citizen, you were not born here," ABC's Jonathan Karl said. "Do you think that's something that should be changed in the Constitution? It would take an amendment, but do you think that we should change that?"

"No," Mamdani replied simply.

"I think the Constitution looks good the way it is. I'm very excited to focus on New York City," he added. "But thank you for reminding me of my upcoming mortality."

While Mamdani’s answer was surprising, it should not be mistaken for reassurance, especially when it would take an almost impossible constitutional change to let him run for president. Mamdani does not need the White House to leave a lasting mark on the country; his influence and policies are already poised to scar the United States with socialism.

That warning looks even more serious after Mamdani was cemented as a force inside the Democratic Party last week, when three of his Democratic Socialists of America-backed candidates defeated establishment Democrats for congressional seats. Since then, his message has been unmistakable: socialism is not just viable nationwide, but something he intends to make the face of the Democratic Party, whether the Democratic establishment likes it or not.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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