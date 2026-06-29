Deleted Posts Reveal Socialist Primary Winner Backed Stalin and Communism

Democratic socialist congressional candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier has been under scrutiny since she won the primary race against an establishment incumbent.

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Much of the controversy surrounding the candidate is related to statements she made about communism, socialism, and identity.

Shortly after her victory, several of her old social media posts and media appearances surfaced in which she seemed to support communism and Marxist ideology. But now, a CNN report reveals even more posts she made — then deleted.

A further review of Avila Chevalier’s archived Twitter account from 2020-2022 found repeated references to communism and Marxist ideology. The account, “Darializabonet,” appears to have been deleted in June 2022. The account’s bio read in 2020, “how communist of you.” Archived posts and retweets during this timeframe included a recommendation that Karl Marx’s Capital was an “essential must-read,” a complaint that public libraries did not carry enough Marxist literature by Lenin and other revolutionary writers, and a retweet from a Communist-identifying account lamenting that bookstore “banned books” displays did not include The Complete Works of J. V. Stalin. One archived retweet from 2020 quoted Assata Shakur, the former Black Liberation Army member who, in 1977, was convicted in the murder of a New Jersey state trooper before later escaping prison and fleeing to Cuba. In the quote, Shakur said she “preferred Ho Chi Minh, Kim Il Sung, Che, or Fidel (Castro)” before studying Marx and Lenin because the two “white dudes” had made contributions to “revolutionary struggle” that were “too great to be ignored.” In April 2020, Avila Chevalier shared a post lamenting that people wouldn’t accept communism over a lack of varieties of soup – a reference to the critique that the political system leads to fewer consumer choices. “I just cannot get over the fact that the universe has foisted upon us the perfect illustration of literally every failing of capitalism and people are still like we can’t be communists cuz there won’t be enough types of soup,” the post she retweeted read. Other posts critiqued or joked about popular culture she viewed as anti-communist. In one post, Avila Chevalier described the animated film Anastasia as “an explicitly anti-USSR kid’s movie,” and in another post she linked to she wrote: “Time for me to once again sympathize with the people the Bolsheviks put in the blender for like 90 min 😌.” Avila Chevalier was responding to a viral false claim that Disney had removed Anastasia from Disney+ streaming service because it was anti-Russia after the invasion of Ukraine. In another post, Avila Chevalier joked that Sheryl Crow’s hit song Soak Up the Sun was “bootstrap capitalist propaganda” after noticing it opens with the lyric “my friend the communist,” quipping that the character was “apparently also a bad organizer lol.”

Geese Editor-in-Chief P.K. Gandakin’s (@pkgandakin) new article on the insurgent Darializa Avila Chevalier campaign in New York is out now!



He argues DSA defeating the reactionary establishment candidate Espaillat is vital, regardless of his progressive posturing.



READ:… — Geese Magazine🪿 (@geesemagazine) June 21, 2026

Avila Chevalier pulled off a stunning upset win against five-term Democratic Rep. Adriano Espaillat (NY-13). She led by fewer than four points in the heavily Democratic district. She was one of several candidates backed by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) who defeated their establishment primary opponents in the state.

In her previous posts, she also attacked former President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. She has since walked back and apologized for her posts. “I do regret my tweets, and that’s something that I think has brought a lot of division,” she told MS Now.

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