LAST CALL: The Townhall Gulf of America Cruise Is About to Sell Out

You work hard, and every day you’re watching Democrats try to destroy our country. You see it. You feel it. And you’re not afraid to say it: America is worth fighting for.

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So when’s the last time you took a break and spent time with people who actually believe that too?

This November, don’t just take any vacation.

The Townhall Gulf of America Cruise 2026 is your chance to spend seven unforgettable days in the Caribbean surrounded by unapologetic patriots. As our nation marks its 250th anniversary, this isn’t a normal getaway. It’s a full-on celebration of what makes America great.

No woke nonsense. No political correctness. No pretending not to be conservative. Just real conversations about the future of this country with leaders who aren’t afraid to tell the truth.



But here's the thing: we're down to our final cabins, and they're booking fast. Every day you wait is a cabin someone else claims. When the last one's spoken for, the booking closes — no waitlist, no exceptions.



DON'T GET LEFT AT THE DOCK. Lock in your spot today.

You’ll hear from and spend time with some of the most trusted voices in conservative media, including Townhall's Larry O’Connor, Kurt Schlichter, and Salem Hosts Scott Jennings, Mike Gallagher, and Jennifer Horn. You’ll get unfiltered, direct access to patriots who think like you and share your values.

Get ready to recharge, connect, and celebrate America's 250th anniversary with fellow conservatives at sea. But you have to book your cabin now!

The Gulf of America Cruise sets sail November 14. It’s America First on vacation.