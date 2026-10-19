Woke 2 Is Here, and It’s Failing Hilariously

Woke 1 died out in the early 2020s when people got sick of the nags, scolds, and harpies trying to pester their way into power. But now these weirdos, losers, and mutations are back, trying to make "Woke 2: Wine Woman Boogaloo" happen. But it’s not going quite the way they want. It’s not happening quite the way they envisioned. Yeah, they’re whining and complaining like the shrill shrews they are, but people have finally figured out how best to deal with these yakking malcontents. You either mock them or ignore them, and when you do, they’ve got nothing.

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Understand that woke is an attempt to seek power by weaponizing endless gripes and verbally bludgeoning us into compliance. They can’t actually make us do anything. As anyone who grew up on a playground before the generation of “We only use our words” kids knows, and as anyone with even a glancing familiarity with human history knows, the true basis of all human interaction is force. Somebody bigger and stronger will either beat up or kill the weaker, and thereby exercise power. We’ve gotten away from this basic truth. We stopped punching annoying people because that is aesthetically displeasing, and in retrospect, it seems to have been a mistake. There are a lot of people who should’ve been slugged when they ran their mouths but weren’t, and now they’re running their mouths endlessly with the expectation that we will conform. Hell, if you’d started hassling people about the patriarchy in my junior high school, you’d have been hanging from the flagpole by your wedgie.

Woke is really just a substitute for force. It’s an information operation, an attempt to shape the cultural battlefield by convincing those of us who have the power to do whatever we want to instead do whatever the wokesters want. As long as we give in and go along, it’s great for them. It works. It gives the powerless power over the powerful, or rather, the powerful give the powerless that power either out of moral intimidation or simple exhaustion from the never-ending litany of complaints that characterizes wokeism.

But do you see woke’s vulnerability? We can say no, and there’s not a damn thing these people can do about it.

Now there’s a reason that woke people are so often fat, ugly, and stupid. It’s because they’re the losers. Woke is the tool of the losers; they’ve got nothing else. Its efficacy exists only because of the grace of the winners, and if we stop giving them that grace, it stops being effective. And we give that grace in large part because we’ve been convinced, falsely, that those claiming oppression have some sort of moral edge over the rest of us.

A lot of this stems back to the 70s and 80s popular culture, where nerds were put on a pedestal as somehow morally superior to people who aren’t geeks and goobers. But being picked on does not make you a good person; maybe you were picked on because you suck. Now there’s nothing inherently wrong with nerds, but there’s also nothing inherently wrong with non-nerds. Both nerds and non-nerds can be jerks or wonderful. The problem is that we’ve been lied to. We’ve been told that there’s a moral superiority in being a doofus. Look, I love "Revenge of the Nerds" as much as anybody else, but it’s propaganda – dork propaganda. You’re not inherently better because you’re an awkward outsider, nor is your blood corrupted because you’re good at sports and handsome.

Now, we’ve all encountered guys who channel 80s-movies' James Spader type, the good-looking, rich, popular creep. Those guys certainly exist, but you have something of the authoritarian versus totalitarian issue going on. Remember how Jeane Kirkpatrick differentiated between the two, with authoritarians just wanting to be in charge so they can get rich and the totalitarians wanting control of your mind. The James Spader type doesn’t care about you or what you think; he wants his cocaine and models. But the nerd wants more than just power – the nerd wants revenge for all the endless wrongs he is convinced that he has endured at the hands of normal people. Where James Spader merely wants obedience, the empowered nerd gets off on bending you to his will and making you submit: 2 + 2 = 5, and a man can become a woman, you transphobe. Nothing illustrates this better than that classic Simpsons episode where Lisa and the other nerds suddenly get absolute power and it corrupts them absolutely and hysterically.

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Well, woke is the weapon nerds use to get that power. But to get that power, we have to give it to them. Like I said, they can’t take it. It’s not as if they’re going to show up clad in Kevlar with M4s to kick down our doors and make us comply – that happens once they obtain some hard power and find some normal people to go do their dirty work for them. Take England, for example. Their cops, mostly working- and middle-class folks, have betrayed their own castes and become enforcers for a bunch of post-leftist sociopaths who somehow managed to grab the levers of governmental control, then acted exactly as you might expect them to. England is now a country where you get free stuff if you break the law by breaking into it, but if you dare speak freely, it’s off to jail.

The risk here in America is that they somehow achieve governmental power and convince those who carry guns on behalf of the government to betray their own people and become their enforcers. Thank goodness for the Second Amendment. The fact that we are a nation of armed citizens – American civilians currently hold roughly 40 percent of all the guns in the world, though we need to pump up those rookie numbers – makes the decision to pull on the jackboots exponentially riskier to collaborators here than it is in a country where the population consists of a bunch of disarmed serfs.

But that’s their goal down the road; it’s not what’s happening right now as Woke 2 attempts to be born. We’re still at the endless nagging phase. Examples are all around us, including the Cornell 7 case, where they are demanding that the men who, as the evidence shows, simply acknowledged and affirmed the frisky young lady’s erotic empowerment are being held up as evidence of how the patriarchy is out of control. The frat bros’ gross behavior notwithstanding, the play hasn’t quite worked. Woke 2 is dealing with a world where alternative media is even better developed than it was under Woke 1, so all the facts are getting out, grody and nasty as they are. That disrupts the victimization narrative of the innocent young lady who only wanted to blast ketamine off the quivering bodies of multiple dudes as a prelude to erotic action that would turn the stomach of a San Francisco pride parader.

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In popular culture, they are again attempting to shame people into compliance as they did under Woke 1, and that’s not working either. Metallica's lead singer told his audience the band was there to rock, not talk politics, and that outraged the Woke 2 set no end. Yes, it’s not enough for them that you be silent; you have to actively affirm their latest thing. In this case, it was the mythical construct of Palestine – as with anything leftist, Woke 2 closely correlates with hating the Jews. In any case, the Metallica guy just ignored them and went on to continue to sell out massive stadiums.

And there was Sydney Sweeney, who committed the crime of being attractive and heterosexual. She sought the male gaze instead of pretending to be outraged by it. That’s unforgivable. Remember, the nerds are mad because they are unattractive and no one wants them. Woke 2 is largely about working out personal psychodramas using normal people like us as props; it’s all about the daddy issues. The fact is that wokesters are bitter because they can’t get a guy or a girl or whatever, so instead of trying to become beautiful, they have to negate the concept of beauty. In Woke 1, this manifested in them trying to make Lena Dunham and Amy Schumer starlets. But human nature won’t change, which frustrates them no end. And even more frustrating is that Sydney Sweeney just didn’t care. She’s collecting her money, being popular, and shaming them because they can never be what she is.

Then there’s Shane Gillis. I’m a little surprised he hasn’t rolled over after his "Saturday Night Live" monologue, where he pointed out that some women go to the gym looking like they are cruising up and down a city block open for business. And he was right – ladies, we just want to blast our quads, not provide an impromptu gynecological exam for attention-seeking trollops. Now, you might note the incongruity between Team Woke being mad at Sydney Sweeney busting out with wholesome sexuality and defending women busting out – sometimes literally – with not-so-wholesome sexuality. But there’s no incongruity. Woke is not about consistency; it’s about saying whatever needs to be said to obtain the most cultural power at any given moment. And props to Shane Gillis for, at least so far, ignoring them. Let’s hope he moves on to the next stage, actively mocking them, and not to submitting like the pretty new boy on the cell block by explaining how this whole thing has made him learn so much about how the patriarchy is bad and how he’s sorry and waa waa waa.

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Of course, the ultimate nemesis of woke is Donald Trump. One of the many reasons they detest him is that he simply doesn’t care what they think; to them, that’s a hate crime. The power of not caring is our atomic bomb, and this guy is Harry Truman. Nothing makes them madder than people who either ignore them or laugh at them, and Trump does both. You saw how mad they got when that blubbery behemoth started running his/her/its mouth at his rally the other day and got dragged out. Trump called the creature “fat,” and Woke 2 nearly had a stroke because not only did Trump defy them, but what he said was true. Remember, truth is to a wokester as garlic is to a vampire.

And you can do it too. You don’t need to submit to these weirdos. You can defy them. Never care. Laugh at them. They think they’ve seized the moral high ground when they call you racist, sexist, homophobic, Islamophobic, fat-phobic, whatever. Well, call in an airstrike on that high ground. They’ve got nothing. There’s literally nothing they can do to you except cry more, and it’s funny when they cry.

Just two weeks until 11/3, when Kurt’s next action-packed conservative novel, “American Warlord,” is unleashed, and it is out for presale now! Read Kurt’s Kelly Turnbull/People’s Republic series, including the latest "Panama Red," and follow Kurt on X @KurtSchlichter!

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