Haley Stevens Did What?

When a politician makes a move that changes nothing, the reaction should be a shrug.

A shrug is not what Haley Stevens got.

On Sunday, two days before Election Day, the Democratic congresswoman who lost Michigan's Senate primary walked into Perfecting Church on Detroit's east side, a black congregation, and sat down next to Republican Mike Rogers and his wife, Kristi. Then she posted a video endorsing him.

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"Our Democratic nominee for Senate said I was no longer welcome in his campaign and that I should stay away," Stevens said. "And he's right. And that's why I am endorsing Mike Rogers."

One congresswoman. One church service. One video.

A few miles away, Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed was at another church with Jim Clyburn, Debbie Dingell, Angela Alsobrooks, and Mallory McMorrow, trying to project unity. The Associated Press called the morning a split-screen. It was a split-screen with a gospel soundtrack.

It got there fast. On Friday, Stevens asked El-Sayed to condemn an ad from an outside left-wing group linking American support for Israel to high grocery prices. El-Sayed said he didn't agree with the ad, then accused her of relitigating a primary that ended three months ago. By Sunday, the joint church appearance was off. Dingell said she pulled it because it had become "way too distracting."

Now watch the reaction.

Nancy Pelosi, the former Speaker, went to X to say Stevens "has chosen to dangerously betray Michigan families' healthcare, freedoms, and future with her horrific endorsement of Mike Rogers."

Horrific. For a church service and a video.

Chuck Schumer, who backed Stevens in the primary, called it "a despicable betrayal."

Pramila Jayapal, the House's leading progressive, said Stevens "has shown her true colors" and "has no place in our party." She told Politico she supports removing Stevens from the caucus.

Michigan's own Sen. Elissa Slotkin said she'd stayed quiet until now because voters care more about the cost of living than "daily political drama," but that "there is simply too much at stake."

State party chair Curtis Hertel said Stevens "abandoned everything she claims to care about," then announced she "is not a current member of the Michigan Democratic Party, nor will she be in the future." Her chief of staff of eight years resigned, and more staff are expected to follow. Rep. Jared Huffman of California called her move "pathetic, petty, selfish, unhinged."

Former Speaker. Senate leader. The party's top progressive in the House. Michigan's sitting senator. The state party chair.

That is not how you respond to a move that doesn't matter.

Even the quiet part leaked. A centrist House Democrat told Axios who deserves the blame: El-Sayed "created this mess."

El-Sayed's own answer to reporters? "None of this matters."

His party's reaction suggests otherwise.

Stevens, for her part, didn't apologize. She told reporters she isn't "turning my back on Democrats," called her vote a personal choice made as a "proud Democrat," and said El-Sayed standing with Hasan Piker was "not acceptable." Days earlier she had told CNN she was voting for the nominee while urging his campaign to "shut out the hate and call it out."

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You can doubt her motives. But a reason offered in public is still a reason, and the party's answer was a pile-on, not a rebuttal.

The heat comes from August. Stevens beat El-Sayed in Wayne and Oakland counties. She won Detroit with more than 60 percent, and El-Sayed became the first Michigan Democrat since 2018 to win a statewide primary without winning the state's largest city. AP notes her support came from black and Jewish voters, the two pillars of the coalition Democrats need to turn out Tuesday. Last week her fiancé, who is Jewish, told The Detroit News he would vote for Rogers because El-Sayed hasn't done enough to address the Jewish community's concerns.

Then Stevens sat in a black church in Detroit with a Republican, two days out.

El-Sayed has had Barack Obama in Detroit. Kamala Harris joined him on the trail. Clyburn was at church Sunday morning. That is a great deal of establishment firepower for a candidate whose own primary opponent just reminded everyone which voters chose her.

To be fair, the polls favor him. Eleven of twelve October surveys had him ahead, by one to seven points. Every one of them was taken before Sunday. His lead leans on young voters, independents, and anti-establishment energy. Whether the church-going, traditional Democratic voters who carried Stevens in August show up with the same enthusiasm is a question none of those polls could answer.

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Does Stevens' endorsement mean Rogers wins? I don't know. Neither does anyone else. Maybe Detroit turns out. Maybe it doesn't.

But I know what a snarl sounds like. When the former Speaker of the House hears about a church service in Detroit and reaches for "horrific," she isn't describing Haley Stevens. She's describing her own party's nerves.

That's panic. After the week this slate has had, it was bound to show up somewhere.

Early voting started October 24, and plenty of ballots are already in. The ones still out belong to voters who just watched which Democrats got angry, and about what.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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