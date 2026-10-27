Home of the Brave... Er, Handout!

Barack Obama flew into Detroit this weekend to rally for Abdul El-Sayed. The crowd walking out of Cass Technical High School told Fox News Digital exactly what they want from their next senator.

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Not border security. Not lower energy costs.

A check.

"I think it's a good idea," one rallygoer said of guaranteed income. "I hope he supports them." Another voter, Dave, wanted billionaires to foot the bill. A third, Kiana Montgomery, backed it, too — "provided strict parameters" on what people could spend it on.

Sit with that one for a second. Even the supporters want guardrails on what people do with free money. That's not an endorsement. That's a confession.

Let's take this apart. Historically. Economically. Socially.

It fails all three tests.

Historically, this isn't new. It's the great-grandchild of the negative income tax experiments Milton Friedman himself soured on, and LBJ's War on Poverty, which promised to end poverty in a generation. Sixty years and trillions of dollars later, poverty didn't end. It got subsidized into permanence. America wasn't built on the premise that citizenship entitles you to a stipend. It was built on the premise that citizenship entitles you to opportunity, and what you do with it is yours to determine. "Home of the brave" used to mean something. Somewhere along the way, brave became optional and handout became the platform.

Economically, the math doesn't survive contact with reality. And this story proves it in miniature.

El-Sayed's own pitch — $500 a month to young parents in community college in Wayne County — sounds modest until you remember Michigan already ran this play. "Rx Kids" burned through nearly $400 million in combined public and philanthropic money for a "targeted" benefit that is, functionally, guaranteed income wearing a disguise. GiveDirectly, the nonprofit cutting the checks, pockets tens of millions in fees. Michigan House Oversight Chairman Jay DeBoyer called it what it is: a redistribution of wealth, not a cure for poverty.

Scale that statewide. Scale it nationally.

Now you're not helping a young mom finish her associate's degree. You're writing a permanent subsidy with exactly one funding plan: "the billionaires will pay for it." The same answer every single voter at that rally gave. As if billionaires are a well that never runs dry instead of a tax base that moves the second the bill gets too big.

Socially — this is the part nobody standing outside that high school wanted to talk about.

Unconditional cash doesn't build character. It doesn't build a work ethic. It removes the exact friction that gets a person up at six in the morning to go do something hard for a paycheck. Why wouldn't it? You've taken away the consequence of not working. Proponents will wave around health data from 250 some pilots in 40 states. Fine. Giving someone money generally makes their life easier in the short term. That's not a finding. That's a tautology.

Here's the actual question nobody at that rally is asking: what happens to a culture's work ethic, its sense of earned dignity, its basic expectation that citizens owe something back to the country that protects them, once "the government will cover it" becomes the default setting for an entire generation?

That's the real stakes of Michigan's Senate race, laid out by the candidate's own supporters, in their own words, on camera. Not campaign-website language. Real voters standing outside a high school, hoping their next senator turns direct cash payments into federal law, funded by a billionaire class that'll relocate long before the bill ever comes due.

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Now look across the Atlantic, because this same entitlement reflex is burning real cities right now, not hypothetically. France, Belgium, Italy, Portugal, Albania — five countries, one autumn, riot police, burned cars, nearly a thousand officers injured in France alone. The official story is cost-of-living protests. Fine, as far as it goes. But watch who's actually in those crowds, and a harder truth sits underneath the official one: enormous numbers of migrants have poured into these countries in recent years carrying explicitly anti-Western, often Marxist politics, and what's burning in those streets looks less like a labor dispute and more like a demand — the state owes me, the state failed me, the state must provide, by force if it won't provide willingly. That's not a citizen negotiating a grievance through his government. That's a mentality that treats the state as an infinite provider of first resort. When the provider can't keep pace, the response isn't patience. It's a brick through a storefront window.

That's the same impulse standing outside Cass Tech this weekend, just wearing a nicer outfit and holding a campaign sign instead of a flare. The demand is identical in both places: somebody else is supposed to provide what I should be providing for myself, and if they don't, that's evidence of injustice rather than evidence I need to go earn it. France didn't wake up with burning cars overnight. It got there gradually, one generous promise at a time, one expanded entitlement at a time, until an entire category of citizens and newcomers alike stopped believing self-sufficiency was even the goal. Detroit is a few policy cycles behind Paris. It is not a different road.

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America didn't become the freest, richest nation in human history by guaranteeing outcomes. It became that by guaranteeing opportunity and trusting its citizens to be brave enough to use it.

Cass Tech produced a crowd this weekend that seems to have forgotten which one of those two things actually built the country they're standing in.

Home of the brave. Not home of the handout.

We used to know the difference.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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