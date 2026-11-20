President Trump said the Iran War was partly responsible for the 2026 blue blowout we witnessed in November. Democrats have their largest congressional majorities since the Obama era, and it’ll take the GOP years to chip away at them. Fix bayonets and prepare for a long war, because the GOP blew it. Every demographic saw massive shifts toward Democrats from 2024 levels, with most veering into double-digit swings. If that happens, especially among white working-class voters who had become a backbone of the GOP coalition, electoral death is in store. And it was: Mississippi and Texas flipped.

Advertisement

Was the Iran operation to blame? Before we get into the new polling from Vandenberg Coalition, the cycle of bombing the crap out of them, initiating a ceasefire, saying a deal was near, and then bombing them again got old after the 700th time the nutjobs in Tehran bought time to rebuild and hide. Now, a lot of folks think the Iran bombing contributed mightily to the GOP’s woes on election night. That might not be the case:

The Iran conflict, per se, was not a top-five issue. The dominant issue was the cost of living. Grocery and food costs, not gas prices, were the top driver of those affordability concerns, with healthcare and housing also significant factors. Voters’ sentiments about Israel were not a significant factor. The cost of living and the economy were the issues that mattered most to 2026 voters, with 51% choosing it in their top three most important issues and 24% choosing it as their top issue when given a list of options. The Iran War was a top three issue for 17% of voters and the top issue for 4% of voters. 12% of voters also chose America’s relationship with Israel as a top three issue… Furthermore, despite some of the commentary since the election, gas prices were not the only or even the primary pain point within voters’ cost of living concerns. Among respondents who ranked the cost of living as a top three issue, 65% cited groceries and food prices as one of the two most important aspects of that concern, compared to 41% who selected gas prices. Notably, among younger voters - more likely to have defected from the Republicans to the Democrats in this election - housing was much more important than with overall voters — at 53% for 18-29 year olds compared to 26% for all voters. Only 20% of voters - and only 13% of self-identified Republicans who voted for any candidate in 2026 - saw the Iran War as the most responsible factor behind the cost of living. As many or more respondents pointed to tariffs and trade wars (22%), corruption in Washington (20%), and the policies of the Biden Administration (16%). Registered Republicans who voted for any candidate in 2026 are much more likely to blame the Biden Administration (38%) and high government borrowing (13%) than voters overall.

I still want to wait for the dust to settle here. We got our faces stomped in on election night. While cost-of-living and affordability issues were at the top of the list — I don’t disagree—gas prices are part of that, and they’re tied to the situation in the Strait of Hormuz. Then again, notice how gas prices are sinking faster than the Andrea Doria after the GOP’s blowout loss. It’s almost as if it’s rigged or something, but I digress.

Some races were ripe for the picking: Mississippi, believe it or not. Cindy Hyde-Smith won her last election by only seven points. The generic Democrat would get around 45 percent of the vote, but winning a quarter of the white vote, which was required, seemed out of reach. Not this year, not when Smith said folks should pick another protein at the grocery store when confronted with rising beef prices. Those remarks could push small-town conservatives in the deep state to either vote Democrat, since Sen.-elect Scott Colom isn’t a woke leftist, or stay home. The latter was especially glaring, with 35 percent of 2024 Trump voters opting to sit out.

Another issue on the horizon is Israel: “Among all 2026 voters, 46% see Israel as an ally, compared to 27% who see the nation as an adversary and 27% who are unsure.”

That’s not a good baseline, folks. But that’s a battle for another day.

Iran-Poll-Memo-.pdf by Matt Vespa

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.