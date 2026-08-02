New York Nuns Get a Temporary Win Against State's Assisted Suicide Law

Back on July 20, Townhall reported that a group of Catholic nuns and healthcare providers in New York had filed suit against the state over its assisted suicide law, one that would force those religious groups to inform patients of "end-of-life options," including assisted suicide.

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The group included the Little Sisters of the Poor, the Dominican Sisters of Hawthorne, the Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm, and the Diocese of Rockville Centre and Catholic Health, a network of Long Island hospitals. Now a court has granted them relief from the state's assisted suicide law, at least temporarily.

The ruling prohibits the state from forcing these Catholics from participating in the assisted suicide law until their lawsuit is heard in court.

A coalition of religious sisters in New York State won a major victory in federal court this week when the state agreed to not force the nuns to participate in an assisted suicide program.https://t.co/pc6ljsHRk5 — Catholic News Agency (@cnalive) July 31, 2026

Here's more:

A coalition of religious sisters in New York state won a major victory in federal court this week when the state agreed to not force the sisters to participate in New York’s looming assisted suicide regime. The lawsuit had been brought earlier in July by four communities of religious sisters in the state. U.S. District Judge Anne Nardacci on July 30 issued the consent order holding that the government is “barred from requiring that [the sisters]” participate in the assisted suicide process in any way while their lawsuit proceeds. The suicide law itself is scheduled to go into effect on Aug. 5. The decision was announced by the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, which is representing the sisters in the suit along with Rockville Centre Bishop John Barres.

As we've seen with the issue of birth control and abortion, Democrats do not respect Catholic religious liberty. Despite numerous wins in court, including the Supreme Court, blue states are still harassing the Little Sisters of the Poor to force them to provide birth control and abortion coverage, in contradiction to the Catholic faith.

Assisted suicide is also against Catholic teaching.

How is it possible for people to be compelled to help someone kill themself? pic.twitter.com/Mrg6mZvufo — Sean McKinney (@SeanMcKinn0513) August 1, 2026

Because the state says so, and Democrats believe the state is God.

UPDATE: Becket has secured temporary relief for Catholic nuns and other healthcare ministries, who will remain free to serve the sick and dying according to their faith. https://t.co/YVOrPuzdO1 — BECKET (@becketfund) July 31, 2026

Remember, these nuns take care of the sick and dying without compensation. It is part of their calling and their faith, and the state of New York wants to stop them from doing this—punishing sick and dying people in the process.

BREAKING: After the @CarmeliteSister for the Aged and Infirm, the Dominican Sisters of Hawthorne, the Missionary Sisters of St. Benedict, and the Little Sisters of the Poor filed a lawsuit arguing that a new law in New York allowing physicians to aid terminally ill adults in… pic.twitter.com/wfu2hncN0I — The Tablet (@TabletNewspaper) July 31, 2026

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We'll see what happens when the lawsuit has its day in court. It's possible the courts side with the state, setting up another Supreme Court battle.

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