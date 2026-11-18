In another victory for Trump’s policy of putting America First, the number of foreigners newly enrolled at American colleges and universities dropped by 18 percent in the 2025-2026 academic year, after a 7 percent decline for 2024-2025. This includes students who are here on F-1, M-1, and J-1 visas.

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Trump’s policies of tightening visa restrictions and sending some migrants back home have helped return American education to its proper focus of teaching American students. Texas, Florida, and other red states have also ended in-state college tuition for illegal aliens.

Foreign enrollment in graduate programs, which are heavily subsidized by American taxpayers, has also declined. This means that American graduates will not be displaced as much in job opportunities by foreigners who come here to obtain an advanced degree and then snatch up good-paying high-tech jobs.

Trump has tried to end the racket of foreigners extending their visas to attend college by adopting a rule that would cap the duration of F and J visa holders at four years. This cap would apply no matter how long a college allows its programs to last beyond their traditional duration.

On Monday, a federal judge in Boston, which has the highest density of universities of any American city, granted summary judgment against Trump's sensible rule, in order to allow foreign students to remain here longer. Two months ago this same judge had issued a preliminary injunction against Trump’s rule.

Bush-appointed Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV held that “Congress sought to permit and encourage” an activity that Trump was limiting: “educational opportunities for foreign students in the United States.” Ironically, Judge Saylor has served on the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, which approved many applications for FISA warrants to investigate spying by foreigners here.

A study found that over several decades this secret court rejected only 12 FISA applications out of 33,954 requests. This judicial admission of a problem of spying by foreigners in the U.S. stands in stark contrast with the judge’s ruling allowing them to stay at colleges as long as they like.

The United States has more than 1.1 million foreign students from 210 different places of origin. So many South Asians were in a social media photo at a University of Texas football game that statewide candidate Bo French exclaimed, “The problem is now obviously far worse than anyone imagined.”

In October, the Trump Administration announced investigations of the elite schools of Harvard, Yale, Stanford, MIT, and five others concerning allegations of improper use of foreign exchange researchers who undercut American wages. Other universities have uncovered fraud in applications for admission submitted by foreign students.

Foreign students are in all 50 states, and their largest growth is at American community colleges. Surely most of these students have educational opportunities back home that are as good as an American community college.

Of course, what is really going on is that a million-plus of these foreigners are coming to our colleges and universities as a way to migrate to the United States, and then take lucrative jobs here. This pattern of exploitation of American generosity is being seen today on other fronts too.

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Retired Border Patrol Commander-at-Large Greg Bovino was effective until someone in the Trump Administration forced his removal. He is critical of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin for retreating on the mass deportation promise on which Trump was elected.

The student Republican club at Rutgers University brought Bovino in to give a speech on Monday night, but protesters showed their disdain for free speech by disrupting his talk. “I believe in the legal, ethical, moral application of federal law that was passed by Congress and signed into law by a past president of the United States,” Bovino responded.

The recent sweeping Republican losses in Texas are being blamed on Hispanic voters siding with Democrats on the deportation issue, but that analysis ignores how unpopular the GOP was on data centers and other issues. The roughly 10-point swing against Republicans in Texas was no worse than similar shifts elsewhere, such as in Ohio.

Speaking of Ohio, Fox News has been doing an in-depth report on migrants from Uzbekistan who have converged on Middletown, a small town between Cincinnati and Dayton. Uzbeks have set up trucking companies there, and longtime residents are complaining about their behavior, which has included blocking driveways with their trucks.

Truck accidents caused by illegal aliens tragically continue to cause death to Americans on our roadways. A mother and her two sons were killed when a tractor-trailer plowed into their car on a highway near Kansas City.

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The driver of the truck was Eldar Skander, a migrant from Ukraine who was reportedly released into our country by the Biden Administration in 2023. The Democrat-controlled State of Illinois issued him a commercial driver’s license in March 2025.

John and Andy Schlafly are sons of Phyllis Schlafly (1924-2016) and lead the continuing Phyllis Schlafly Eagles organizations with writing and policy work.

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