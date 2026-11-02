The Unholy Alliance Between the Media and the Polls

As the 2026 midterm elections approached, the liberal media breathlessly reported an avalanche of new poll results. The purpose was not to inform, but to influence the election results.

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The clear goal was to emphasize a “blue wave” and the possibility that Democrats would take control of Congress, while suppressing Republican vote totals. The rationale was that bad poll results would discourage Republican voters from participating in the election. They would speculate that their candidate or the GOP had “no chance” because their poll numbers were so low.

Consequently, the liberal media magnified announcements from liberals like Professor Larry Sabato when his “Crystal Ball” shifted more U.S. Senate races towards the Democrats.

The liberal media did not try to hide their hatred for President Donald Trump or his Make America Great Again (MAGA) agenda. In the first 100 days of his second term, 92 percent of the major media networks’ news stories about the President were negative.

Thus, the liberal media used every tool at their disposal to help Democrats, and questionable poll data was an expedient way to harm the chances of Republicans. Because of this unmitigated bias, more Americans need to demand that this misinformation not be disguised as real news.

In the 2016, 2020, and 2024 elections, polls underestimated support for President Donald Trump. Was this a problem with their methodology or their bias? Most likely, both factors contributed to the inaccurate poll results. Not surprisingly, a new Politico survey found that only 25 percent of Americans believed “political surveys correctly estimate votes.” Additionally, 41 percent of respondents stated that polls tend to “underestimate” either Democrats or Republicans.

Of course, the evidence shows that Republicans are usually the voters underestimated in the homestretch of a major election. In the 2026 midterm campaign, top Republicans were not bashful about blasting the polls.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson (LA-4) told Fox News that polls were “grossly underestimating Republican enthusiasm around the country…more and more Republicans are unwilling to participate in these surveys.” President Trump called the polls “fake” and “rigged,” while Vice President J.D. Vance said he encourages Republicans to ignore polls because of the “demotivating effect on our voters.”

Even polling industry experts like Christine Matthews, President of Bellwether Research, admit her business faces a real challenge. She said, “I do think that non-response among base Republican voters in some of these red states is a problem.”

This “problem” must be addressed, for 45 percent of voters admitted that poor poll results may keep them from voting for their preferred candidate.

Here is a better idea: let the people make up their own minds without the corrupt media telling them who can win the election.

Several European countries ban the release of polling data in the days before an election. In the Czech Republic, the ban lasts several days, but in Luxembourg and Spain it extends for five days. The longest ban is in Italy, where “the law on equal treatment prohibits sharing opinion poll results two weeks before the elections.”

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The laudable “goal is to give voters a period of reflection without being influenced by external elements.” How refreshing.

In the United States, our media are intent on limiting the public to considering only those candidates who are “doing well in the polls.”

How do Americans know the polling companies are legitimate? Of course, we don’t know, because several fake polling companies released phony results that eager media sources amplified. For example, on October 20, 2026, Wedgewood Polls released a statement admitting to an “experimental project” that involved releasing “fabricated numbers” in polls that media sources such as The New York Times published.

In their release, Wedgewood Polls said the purpose of their experiment was “to test a simple hypothesis: How easy is it for an entirely fabricated polling firm to gain traction, to be taken seriously, and expose how little (scrutiny) exists in media and public commentary? The short answer: Far too easy.”

Sadly, Wedgewood Polls was not the only fake company exposed during this election cycle. In California, both Median Strategies and SoCal Strategies were exposed as bogus polling companies.

In August, representatives of Median Strategies released a strikingly similar statement to the one Wedgewood Polls officials released. They admitted their phony poll data was a “short-term social experiment examining how purported polling information could enter and spread through the political information ecosystem without independent verification.”

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As Republican podcaster Josh Holmes noted, Wedgewood Polls had publicized its so-called data showing Democrats winning Senate races in several key states. He said it was “not a victimless crime” as the information led to a drop in donations and volunteer support for Republican Party candidates.

The phony Wedgewood Polls data also destroyed the U.S. Senate candidacy of State Senator Mallory McMorrow (D-MI). She said the bogus results showed her candidacy in single digits, leading to a significant loss of fundraising and volunteer support. She claimed that it showed “Polling is broken.”

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr warned broadcast outlets not to publicize fake poll information. He posted, “Broadcasters are prohibited by the terms of their federal licenses from engaging in News Distortion or promoting Broadcast Hoaxes…broadcasters (must) comply with their public interest obligations. After all, the country benefits greatly when Americans can trust…the media to report the news fairly and accurately.”

Another factor in the polling debacle is the use of “text-to-web” results. In previous years, pollsters could reach voters on a landline, but those days are long gone.

Today, to reach more voters, pollsters text them an online link. However, as Courtney Kennedy, Senior Vice President of U.S. Public Affairs at Ipsos, noted, this method oversamples younger voters and misses more moderate and conservative voters who are not as tech-savvy. She called this new method “cheap” and said, “You get what you pay for,” which, in essence, is political junk.

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The liberal media is biased, polling is “broken,” and it is time to stop this unholy alliance from influencing our elections.

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award-winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs Saturdays from 1-2 PM CT nationally on Real America's Voice TV Network & AmericasVoice.News and weekdays from 7-9 AM & 6-7 PM CT on WGSO 990-AM & Wgso.com. He is the President and General Manager of WGSO Radio, a political columnist, the author of America's Last Chance, and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and at Crouere.net. For more information, email him at jcrouere@gmail.com.

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