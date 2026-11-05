Where Are the Riots, the Military, and the Nukes?

Well, that didn’t work out how we’d hoped, did it? But hope isn’t a strategy, nor is it often an accurate reflection of reality – it’s about as effective a plan as crossing your fingers or holding your breath as you drive past a cemetery. Republicans lost because they had bad candidates, a horrible strategy, no recent accomplishments and an unpopular President in the White House.

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Am I saying this is all Donald Trump’s fault? Not at all. But he’s not blameless. I’d been saying Ken Paxton was an awful candidate since the jump; a Trump endorsement of John Cornyn likely could have prevented that failure. Cornyn was far from perfect, but someone who’d vote with you 90-95 percent of the time is always better than someone who never will, and now Texas has Senator Never.

I hate nepotism. One of the biggest problems in politics is how name recognition matters so much – it’s the only reason a lobbyist like Democrat Rep. Debbie Dingell (MI-6) ends up in the House after her husband spent more than half a century in that same seat. She was hired to lobby because of who her husband was and slid into his seat when he was sliding out of it.

That Sen. Lindsey Graham died is sad, but that doesn’t make his sister qualified to be a Senator. She was eligible – being a citizen older than 30 – but qualified is different. Being appointed to finish the year is one thing; being nominated to serve a term of her own is another. They’re the difference between a kid who can’t swim walking into the shallow end of a pool and being shoved into the deep end. Darline Graham couldn’t swim and was on the high diving platform.

All the losers are looking for someone to attach themselves to, and while it’s easy to blame just the President or the candidates, there are others who should not escape their share of the splatter as well.

The media, of course, campaigned relentlessly for Democrats. Kristen Welker at Meet the Press had no follow-ups or tough questions for Abdul El-Sayed, but wouldn’t let Mike Rogers speak; then did the segment immediately following his appearance with the Democrat Governor of Michigan to attack him when he wasn’t there to defend himself.

MS Now and certain paranoid podcast hosts and liberal columnists were assuring their audiences that the President was on the verge of launching the military to seize ballots across the country and block certifications of results, thereby holding on to power like the Hitler that he is. Surely it wasn’t called off simply because some weenie at The Atlantic blogged about it, thereby alerting the public. A dictator cares not for public opinion.

No, they were lying. Why? Because why not? What are the consequences for Democrats for lying? Maybe you get a book deal or a CNN contract, but that’s about it. You’d almost be stupid not to lie. Plus, the truth does you no favors, so you kind of have to.

Now there are podcasters and college professors calling for Elon Musk to be executed for treason. The reason? Musk displeased him by existing in a non-obedient way. Missing was anything Musk has done that would constitute treason except displeasing Scott Galloway and his fellow fascists. Would it be cool if Galloway were declared a traitor who should face execution by Musk? He wouldn’t have anything to worry about, as political violence is the currency of the left. He’d only have to worry if he accidentally used the wrong pronoun on someone; then they might kill him.

Then there was Tucker Carlson, who, in a long post on Twitter, promised a nuclear strike on Iran in the days before the election. Why? Jews, naturally, always the Jews. Where is it? “Under pressure from Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Trump administration may be within days of launching a nuclear strike on Iran,” Tucker wrote. And his source? It’s “an informed observer.” Maybe it’s the hippie keeping the peace vigil across the street from the White House, as that guy probably sees a lot of things.

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How many people believed him? How many of those people didn’t vote, or voted Democrat to “stick it to Israel”? It’s beyond stupid, but it’s profitable! So is selling merch with the same antisemitic message Abdul El-Sayed embraced about Jews being responsible for high prices, or hats that read “Neocons are gay for Israel” or “The wars will continue until Israel is satisfied.”

Selling out everything you once claimed were deeply held principles is very profitable, just like Bill Kristol. Maybe his former boss and mentor is where he learned it?

Many things and people converged to cause the failures in the election; there’s plenty of splatter to go around. What happened matters a lot less than what happens next. We aren’t about to experience a coup, from either side, and we aren’t about to nuke anyone – all the people selling any of it were doing just that, selling you something and making money off of you.

The ultimate lessons of the election are: don’t believe anyone who always tells you exactly what you hope or want to hear, don’t follow those to profit off paranoia, and never trust anyone who insists on things that never happen were only averted because they “exposed them.”

Otherwise, relax. There have been bigger losses in recent years, and bigger victories. Two years of Democrats exposing themselves and how crazy they are through proposed legislation that will go nowhere and hearings that will pull back the curtain on lunacy and ultimately lead to nothing might be the best thing Republicans could wish for over the next two years. Anything that manages to make its way through Congress will likely be vetoed, making them even more unhinged as they get nothing done.

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All in all, that’s not that bad. It’s not the prize we wanted, but as far as consolation prizes go, it could’ve been worse. It could have been a presidential election year.

Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, D.C., and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and is the author of the book Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and is the host of the weekly “Week in F*cking Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on X at @DerekAHunter.

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