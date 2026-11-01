Confident People Don’t Do What Democrats Are Doing at the End of the Campaign

Confidence is an important factor in any election – candidates need to project it, and supporters need to feel it for morale purposes to help them get across the finish line. Democrats had all the confidence in the world a month ago…but it’s not a month ago anymore. In the closing two weeks of the 2026 midterms, Democrats have begun to act like people concerned that they’re going to lose.

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In Alaska, Democrats were always worried about losing – it’s Alaska, after all. That’s why they cooked up this stupid “Find another Dan Sullivan” scam to confuse just enough voters to get into the second round of ranked-choice voting.

Democrat Mary Peltola’s campaign sought out another Sullivan – seeking a “white man” to help save a “woman of color” to win a Senate seat. When the Bible of the left, the New York Times, broke the story that the Peltola campaign was not only involved, but conceived of the idea, it undercut the last six months when they’d vocally and actively denied having anything to do with it.

Rather than cut bait, admit the unquestioned and obvious truth, and try to move past it as quickly as possible, they’re still denying it and hoping it fades. But hope isn’t a strategy.

They probably couldn’t admit it, since in court filings they’ve denied any involvement (perjury) and if any money was spent on the scheme, it likely wasn’t reported properly, perhaps even laundered, and could be a violation of federal law. They’re stuck with the lie, at least through the election.

In Michigan, you can tell Abdul El-Sayed is worried about the election results by how, despite the polls his campaign has been touting, he’s given up hope of attracting black and Jewish voters. He is trying to make up the difference by driving up the turnout of his fellow Muslims and wealthy white suburban women.

Prior to the primary, where he barely squeaked by, all of Abdul’s fundraising emails were about how AIPAC (code for Jews) was buying his opponent, Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11). After the primary, the “Jews are trying to buy everything” storyline went away – antisemitism plays when it’s just Democrats voting, not everyone.

Now it’s back. After months of trying to appeal to Jewish Democrats and black voters, Abdul is back to blaming Jews for everything. Panic is not what a confident campaign does.

Democrats in Minnesota are pointing fingers at each other over who is more responsible for the corruption and fraud up there. The Democrat running for Governor in Ohio was supposed to benefit from a Republican campaign ad featuring her estranged mother, but that has materialized, and now she’s showing up to campaign events seemingly hammered. Troy Jackson in Maine seems as nervous as a guest on Maury Povich about to find out he’s the father of kids with his cousin, doesn’t know the difference between Medicare and Medicaid, and has resorted to telling Susan Collins to “shut up.”

But the biggest indication that Democrats are worried, seriously worried, is how so many politicians, pundits and journalists are harping on the idea that President Trump is preparing to “steal” or “interfere” with the election. They don’t say how; they just say either he could, or he’s planning to.

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People confident in their victory don’t preemptively make excuses for their loss.

But Democrats aren’t only making early excuses for the humiliation in case they lose; they’re laying the groundwork to claim illegitimacy of the entire government over the next two years if they don’t hold on to at least some power.

Turn on any left-wing network or read any “progressive” news outlet and you’ll find stories suggesting the President might send the military somewhere or might have some Democrat officials arrested, or something even more paranoid and insane, depending on who is spewing it.

Where is this stuff coming from? What kind of mind thinks so little of their fellow Americans to claim they could be rounded up in a massive abuse of power? The people inclined to do it- that’s who.

It’s called projection – imposing on your opponent what you would do in a heartbeat to justify your own hatred or vile thoughts and actions. If Democrats do not win, and we all hope that is how it works out, they will not accept the results, ever. And they will do anything to challenge the results, damage the winners, and undermine the democratically elected government of the United States. They’ve done it before; they will do it again.

Note the irony of the people who scream “THIS IS WHAT DEMOCRACY LOOKS LIKE” doing everything, even preemptively, to undermine the will of the people should it not go their way. This is not how confident people act. Let’s hope their paranoia and fear are well founded, and voters end up siding with sanity on Tuesday.

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Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, D.C., and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and is the author of the book Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and host of the weekly “Week in F*cking Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on Twitter at @DerekAHunter.

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