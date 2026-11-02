Barack Obama: Old, Tired, Tone-Deaf Elitist

The Democrats are desperate, or so it seems, based on the aggressive campaigning despite the usual odds that the party out of power does well in the midterms. The betting markets suggest that Democrats are heading for a big win, but I think they should hedge their bets. For evidence that they are running on fumes, hoping to stay ahead of their worst-case scenario, they brought out the big guns (despite their relentless record on gun control) and rolled out former President Barack Obama to salvage their candidates.

Advertisement

Obama is the very elite whom the Democrats claim to be campaigning against. He lives in Martha’s Vineyard; he headlines all the big-name stars; and he focuses on himself when other people are in need. If there’s anyone who should be the Incredible Shrinking Ex-President, it’s this guy. Democrats have him to thank for losing power in the South — which is gaining more people while turning more Republican. Rust belt states suffered under Obama’s globalist, free-trade anti-industry agenda, and they looked elsewhere for relief. They have him to thank for giving us President Trump, since the New York real estate mogul turned greatest president of my lifetime brought the real hope and change to hurting Americans.

Trump took advantage of Obama’s political arrogance and incompetence, restored Republican power in Washington, gave the party a broader vision, and possibly political dominance for years to come.

Obama's arrogance is so off-putting that Laura Ingraham rightly called him out on it recently during a campaign stop in Michigan. Ingraham mocked Obama for claiming that the country has become so bitterly divided and hateful. Why does it have to be this way? He opines to the crowd, acting like some saint. His nasty remarks about Cheesecake Factory didn’t help, either!

Obama campaigned on hope and change, but he gave this country nothing but division and dissolution. He's the reason for the division! He was Cloward Piven personified, committed to reducing this country to a one-among-many second-place also-ran. From his apology tour to the Arab nations to his insistence that the United States is not a Christian nation, Obama had one mission: make America no longer great.

Conservative commentator and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza exposed the communist roots of this neophyte constitutional professor, useless state senator, and weak U.S. senator who, out of nowhere, became the next President of the United States. For his due diligence in exposing one of the biggest frauds in American history, Obama’s DOJ persecuted him with maximum severity over a flimsy campaign contribution violation. The modern era of politicians siccing the Department of Justice on political opponents started with Obama, too. How’s that for rancor?

The current, long-running falsehood that the United States is a racist country suffused with hatred started with Obama. The Black Lives Matter hate movement, masquerading as an extension of the civil rights movement, started under Obama, from Trayvon Martin to Ferguson, Missouri, going up in flames. The saturation of LGBT propaganda, from the normalization of same-sex “marriage,” obscene, pornographic sex-ed curriculum, and transgenderism as another civil right, including confused men in women’s sports, spaces, and very selves, all started under Obama.

Obama opened up the borders by defying federal law, refusing to deport illegal aliens. He allowed “the kids” to stay under DACA, and then tried to protect their parents through DAPA. The Supreme Court effectively struck down both orders. And the pre-eminence of Islam on the political sphere via refugee programs and mass legal immigration started under Obama, too.

Advertisement

For his signature act, he forced through a massive government boondoggle to take over our healthcare system, Obamacare, which Democrats today have admitted has been a big failure. Healthcare is more expensive than ever. Exploiting a 60-seat filibuster-proof majority in the U.S. Senate, he disregarded the will of the voters and the interests of the opposing party. He didn’t govern. He campaigned like an everyday American, but he governed like an Alinskyite organizer seeking his own ends with no regard or respect for anyone. People can hate FDR or Bill Clinton, and there’s plenty to dislike, but at least those two presidents loved America.

Obama didn’t. He cared for himself, and gave a middle finger to anyone who complained.

He mocked his opponents with unserious glee; he went out of his way to bury Republican compromises in Congress; then, when he faced opposition in Congress, he lied to Republicans to their face, stating, “I am not an ideologue.”

Sure, Barack.

Obama has been an elitist fraud from the beginning, an aggressive leftist who deceived millions into thinking he cared about the country, desiring to unite and unify a fractious public frustrated with extended wars in the Middle East, and outrage over Wall Street bailouts.

For me, the most notorious example of this out-of-touch, tone-deaf elitist arrogance manifested during his 2010 town hall, when he was desperate to save his Democrat Party from the much-needed shellacking it deserved during that midterm election. One of the ladies in the audience, a big supporter of his, Velma Hart, told President Obama, “I am exhausted." She feared that her family would end up barely making it, eating beans and wieners just to get through the day. Her situation was not improving, despite all the big talk.

Advertisement

Obama’s answer was all about himself, and he dismissed her concerns. His first sentence said it all: “Now, as I said before, times are tough for everybody right now, so I understand your frustration.”

The only frustration he heard was his having to rebuff people’s complaints about the terrible economy under his watch, because of his policies.

Then he talked about his kids (all about himself, right?), then he championed his overregulation of the credit card companies as well as his disastrous plan to take over the healthcare industry via Obamacare. Towards the end of his disdainful diatribe, he wrapped up with this ridiculous phrase: “But what I am saying is that we’re moving in the right direction.”

Nope! Middle-class Americans still struggled under Obama’s crushing failure of a presidency, but it was all part of the plan. This country went in the right direction when President Trump got elected in 2016 and re-elected in 2024.

As expected, Barack Obama still doesn’t get it, or rather, he hopes to avoid the stark realization that he helped create the mess the country has slogged through, which President Trump is reversing with great speed. The fact that a Democrat former president has to campaign in a state, Michigan, which had gone solidly for the Democrat Party for decades but switched because the voters weren’t getting results, says it all.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.