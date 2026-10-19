More Maxine Waters Town Halls: Lots of Noise and No Real Answers

Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters (CA-43) is the only congressional representative in the South Bay section of Los Angeles County currently holding in-person town halls.

Advertisement

Rep. Waters has no reason to hide, and she could ignore the constituents, since she wins by 75 percent every cycle. Despite the fact that she easily wins, she shows up for her district. This is the key to her lasting power. She brings home the bacon, she makes all the right connections, she stays in the good graces of local leaders, so she just keeps winning.

But are her constituents winning, too?

She’s been in Congress for 35 years, and the cities in her district have gotten poorer, dirtier, more expensive, filled with homeless people, and crime-ridden.

But she keeps getting elected, and she keeps holding her town halls, but will anyone hold her accountable?

On October 3 and October 10, she held four town halls throughout her district.

Three of them took place in local community colleges. One of them was held in a high school. I attended the three at the colleges. Only one-third to half the seats were filled. Where was everybody?

At every event, the president of the college introduced the event with a land acknowledgement. If they feel so guilty about “taking” land from the Tongva/Gabrielino tribes that were running around in the region so many centuries ago, then just go back to wherever you think you came from!

And this was only the first folly from the college presidents.

In their curated introduction, they said that Congresswoman Waters represented Lomita as well as Torrance. During the previous decade, her district did include Torrance and Lomita. Not anymore. How could they be so unprepared? Then they said her latest victory was in 2022.

Didn’t she win the election in 2024?

When the 88-year-old Congresswoman finally showed up, she rolled out experts to talk about the issues everyone is concerned about:

Housing

Affordability

Healthcare

Election Integrity

Immigration

Iran

The most famous panelist was Dean Logan, the Registrar-Recorder for Los Angeles County, and he spoke at every town hall on election issues as a courtesy to the Congresswoman. She even bragged that she had been harassing him on the phone about protecting the vote and stopping Trump’s so-called voter intimidation tactics. Logan’ office is supposed to be non-partisan, but he was tipping his hand for the Democrats to win big — most likely because if he doesn’t pander to them, they can cut off his money.

All of the voter precautions he discussed hide the darker reality that Democrat politicians want illegal aliens and non-citizens to vote. Corrupt governments depend on fixing the vote or stuffing the ballot box to ensure their hold on power. Registrar Logan.

On housing, we heard empty talking points about building more. Congresswoman Waters championed a bipartisan bill (The 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act) that she worked on with Committee chair French Hill to create a database of available public land as well as rolling back regulations on building materials, a $200 million annual grant program to local communities that loosen their zoning laws, and provides a cap on the number of homes that large corporations can open. Repealing bad regulations is good, but bribing cities to throw away their zoning laws is bad, and telling private corporations what they can and cannot buy is just communism. Housing prices are still through the roof in Southern California, despite Waters’ touting this legislation as a success.

Advertisement

The talking heads on affordability and healthcare complained about President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act. They whined about the work requirements for recipients to stay on Medicare. These bureaucrats and lobbyists considered 80 hours a month too cruel for able-bodied adults to maintain the government subsidy. (They should get off the dole and get back to work!) They complained about the budget cuts; they complained about the reforms; they complained about the mass firings of federal employees. To sum up, they complained that the government train of easy money is coming to an end.

The immigration “experts” condemned ICE, accused them of murder (not true), and they encouraged the audience to violate federal law by frustrating the Trump administration’s lawful enforcement of federal immigration laws. What is this?

The panel refused to acknowledge that mass immigration (legal or illegal) means higher costs for everything. Because of the immigration crackdowns, housing costs have actually started coming down in major cities, freeing up the housing market. As expected, Congresswoman Waters’ talking heads wouldn’t discuss bad regulation, high crime, or other issues that actually matter.

The more they complained, the happier I became. President Trump is doing his job, and I am glad that he came back stronger since his previous term.

Then came the question-and-answer periods.

This time around, Waters didn’t throw me out. She probably couldn’t remember me from her January 2026 town hall in Gardena.

Advertisement

At El Camino College, one resident started getting rowdy, and he started yelling at the panelists and the Congresswoman. She was not ready for those disruptions. The man kept bellowing about how he was smarter than everyone else on the stage. The president of the university escorted him out, and two law enforcement officers appeared to keep the peace.

I asked her about the Defund the Police movement in Los Angeles County, and whether she thought it was OK for schools and teachers to keep secrets from parents. In an unprecedented move, she openly differed with the Democratic Socialists of America and made it clear that no city’s police departments were getting defunded. Regarding parents' rights, she hid behind: “I just want everyone to be happy, and I support LGBTQ.”

At the Inglewood town hall, a young woman took to the floor and began yelling and screaming at Congresswoman Waters. Three men in the audience crowded around her to stop her shouting, but she kept yelling. My friend Keith Hardine took the video.

At the Compton town hall, I tried to get her take on biological men invading women’s sports, spaces, and prisons. She refused to defend the women, hid behind this weak argument that the government shouldn’t tell people how to live their lives (as if!), and then declared that she supports the LGBTQ.

At the Southwest College town hall, Louise Solomon of Marina Del Rey yelled at the Congresswoman for violating her oath of office. The whole room erupted, and the Congresswoman shut the meeting down early to avoid further tough questions.

Advertisement

Her constituents have celebrated her for years for delivering government funding for food, housing, and healthcare. How much longer will they tolerate the inaction on all these issues as prices rise and quality of life falls in their communities? This was the first time I had ever seen residents yelling at her from the audience as well.

Is the DSA planning on taking her out in the next election? Will she run in 2028, by which time she will be the oldest member of the House of Representatives? Will her constituents have any patience with her lack of accomplishments? The younger, more socialist generations are getting restless for change, and the older black female Baby Boomers who make up her core support are dwindling fast.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.