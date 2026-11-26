This Thanksgiving, I will be in the Middle East, far from the familiar table and traditions of home. But distance cannot diminish gratitude. The holiday is not tied to one place or one meal. It lives in the people we love, the memories we carry, and the faith that steadies us wherever we are.

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In a world marked by conflict, uncertainty and division, Thanksgiving asks us to pause. Families carry private burdens too: grief, illness, financial worries and questions about the future. Gratitude does not mean pretending life is easy. It means recognizing that hardship does not have the final word. We can acknowledge what is broken and still give thanks for the good that remains — and find the strength to help repair what we can.

The story of Thanksgiving is not simple. The people who gathered had endured illness, loss and uncertainty. Native people shared knowledge and generosity, even as they would face profound injustice and dispossession. Remembering the holiday honestly means holding both truths: People can share with one another, and people can do one another great harm.

We need humility to remember the past, courage to name what remains unfinished, and wisdom to carry the work of building a better future forward.

For me, Thanksgiving is inseparable from family. I am grateful for my siblings, for the bonds we share and the history that connects us. Family is more than who sits in one room. It is the love, loyalty, laughter and memories that endure across distance and through every season of life.

I am especially thankful for my parents, James and Thelma Williams. Though they are no longer with us, they remain present in the lessons they taught and the values they passed down. Their absence is real, but so is their influence. When we remember, gather and care for one another, we carry their love forward.

The opening of our family museum has made that connection even more vivid. It honors the generations whose faith, labor and perseverance made our story possible. I am grateful that a place rooted in my family's history can also offer meaning to our hometown and to visitors who may see their own stories reflected there.

Preserving family history reminds children that they come from people who endured, built, believed and loved. None of us is self-made in the fullest sense. We stand on the prayers and sacrifices of those who came before us, and we honor them by carrying forward what was good in their lives.

Thanksgiving also calls us beyond our own households. We should notice the neighbor who is alone, the worker who is struggling, the service member far from home, the exhausted caregiver and the person whose hardship is hidden behind a smile. Generosity is measured not only by what we say around the table but by whether we make room for others.

In a divided nation, that generosity matters. We have grown accustomed to reducing one another to political labels and treating disagreement as a judgment of character. But the person across from us is more than a vote or a party. We can hold firm convictions and still listen with respect.

Faith teaches that gratitude is more than a holiday custom. It is the recognition that life is a gift, that we do not carry every burden alone, and that our blessings create responsibilities to others. Prayer should lead us toward compassion.

This Thanksgiving, I will pray for a world in turmoil, for those living through war, fear and uncertainty, and for all who are working for peace. I will also try to find goodness in the simple things: a familiar voice, a shared meal, a quiet moment, a kind word. Even in difficult times, these ordinary gifts remind us that goodness is still among us.

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From the Middle East, I will carry my siblings in my heart, remember James and Thelma, and give thanks for the family story that continues through us. I will be grateful for the museum that honors our ancestors and for the faith that has guided me through every chapter.

Let us remember those who are missing, welcome those who are present, and reach out to those who may be forgotten. Let us give thanks not because everything is as it should be but because goodness still reaches us — and because we can carry it forward.

Armstrong Williams is manager/sole owner of Howard Stirk Holdings I & II Broadcast Television Stations and the 2016 Multicultural Media Broadcast owner of the year. To find out more about him and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate website at www.creators.com.

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