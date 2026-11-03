Why Are They Always Angry?

Leftists and Muslims share a fury directed at the rest of us.

Haley Stevens, showing that somewhere beyond John Fetterman there is a Democrat with a spine, told Anderson Cooper about her endorsing Mike Rogers for Senate: “Abdul has been getting angrier and angrier…” Have you ever noticed that Muslims and their leftist friends always seem to be in a state of existential anger? A Chinese refugee who once told the Congress how grateful she was to be in the U.S. pushed a Jewish woman to the ground and said while being arrested that she should have killed her while she could have. Maybe her septum ring was on too tight?

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Caroline Glick, special advisor to Binyamin Netanyahu, once had her own TV program called “Latma” (meaning a slap in Arabic). One of her fixed characters was a Jewish actor playing the Palestinian Authority (PA) Minister for Unbridled Rage. This clip is funny but also true: the Palestinians always seem furious. They recently had a funeral in Gaza and their guys are shooting in the air and threatening violence and revenge. They started the war but they always act the victim. One sees it in the riots in Paris and in the protests in London and New York where they demand revolution and an end to hundreds of years of democratic rule. The protesters, lefties, and Muslims, always seem angry. Why?

I am not a psychiatrist, and I don’t even play one on TV. But physical anger is often the external expression of internal frustration. One might say that it’s easy: they want power and their lack of it leads to frustration and its external representation, namely anger. But even ones in power or who are extremely wealthy seem angry. Mahmoud Abbas has been in charge of the PA for nearly two decades, no doubt has done quite well for himself and lives like a king. Yet, every time he talks, it looks as if he needs to be restrained. He always seems furious, even if he is ordering eggs for breakfast. The reason why so many Muslim and Western lefties are so angry is that their political systems offer them no personal fulfillment where it most counts for a human being: the soul.

One of the strange trends in Judaism for the past 40 years has been that of non-religious Jews returning to Torah observance. I am not talking about converts, which there have been since time immemorial. People like me who have it great for some reason give up much of it to become religiously observant. Money, jobs, travel — they are wonderful but something is always missing. It’s like eating an incredible cake but having that strange feeling that something is missing. Salt? Sugar? Baking soda? It’s 99 percent right but something is off and I can’t put my finger on it. Jews becoming religiously observant accept no more working on Saturdays. They also can expect food where meat is twice as expensive. Say goodbye to your favorite restaurants because they’re not kosher. But they keep coming because that part of their soul that was not satisfied with a big house and two cars now has found what it was missing. Religious people often — but not always — seem serene as they have an internal peace that is reflected in their outward persona. Charlie Kirk was a deeply religious person, and he was unflappable as lefties screamed at him and accused him of all kinds of terrible things.

Since Islam is a political ideology with external religious trappings and leftism is based on a godless world view, our human subjects are miserable. Sure, they have money, power, and, of course, keffiyehs — but they don’t have the internal happiness that comes with a satisfied soul. Kruschev famously said that Gargarin reached the heavens and there was no sign of God. We saw how well the Soviet project worked out. Islam has been fabulously successful in expanding and conquering. But are its practitioners particularly happy and satisfied? If life was so fulfilling and great in Peshawar, why are so many Pakistanis found in London? If the religion is completely satisfying, why would one want to leave a major Islamic country like Turkey and surround himself with haram infidels in Germany? Because life is better in the West: there is more to buy at higher quality and cheaper prices. Just as Japanese, Chinese, and Israeli tourists realize these facts while shopping at an American mall, Muslims realize that life is better in the West. A house with a yard and a car in the garage is a no-brainer in much of America but a sign of wealth in much of the Third World. An Israeli friend bought a house in Vegas when the market was down. It sits on a small man-made lake and includes a pool. What he paid for it would currently not buy any apartment in Jerusalem.

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The anger one sees daily in protests and riots is a reflection of moral emptiness. The systems that these people have bought into bring no personal satisfaction or joy. They have all of the right slogans and empty arguments about ersatz “justice,” “fairness,” “equity,” and other meaningless terms. But they themselves are miserable. One could run a split screen of two funerals. The first would come from an Israeli killed in a terror attack, while the second would be that of the terrorist who was killed during the event. The first would have solemnity, tears, heart-wrenching eulogies. The second would be filled with threats of revenge, hands thrust furiously in the air in fury, and demands for more Jewish blood.

For the reasons above, Job One is to prevent leftists or Muslims from taking control of the U.S. government or parts thereof. Vote! Their goals are destruction, not progress. From there, one has to eventually remove the threat to the Republic and freedom-loving Americans. As to the leftists, one would have to go back to schools and other institutions conquered by the Left and try to get them back to at least neutrality. This would be a monumental task, one that is not clear to me could be accomplished. Take the history department of some College U. and see that it contributes 100 percent to Democratic candidates. How do you get it — even in 50 years — to 50/50 in its political and moral outlook? Where do you start? But without some conservative professors to challenge and influence students, we will have more and more generations of left-leaning halfwits like we have running around cities and college campuses today.

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On the Muslim side, some of it is easier and some not. Stop all immigration from Muslim countries. Eject anyone who is in violation of the law — from overstaying a visa to jaywalking. From there, one has to deal with the local Muslim population. The courts will not allow a purity test, a declaration of fealty to the United States. If the FBI can stop chasing Republicans, maybe it would like to spend some time finding out what goes down in mosques in America.

All of us get angry, but for most it’s something that comes and goes and is only present at extreme conditions of discomfort. The decidedly higher levels of violence from “trans” shooters is not surprising, as again the idea that I am not happy as a guy, ergo I will be a girl, is a flashing neon sign that I am thoroughly miserable inside.

One of the reasons I became religious was in seeing my rabbi’s kids so happy. They had books and board games and they always seemed to be laughing and playing whereas I saw kids of friends who had everything and looked miserable. I knew that they had a secret sauce in there somewhere, and I wanted in.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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