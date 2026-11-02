Firing in the Nagmash

Some very fundamental assumptions don’t work anymore.

As a public service to Townhall readers, I occasionally add some Hebrew words, so that should you come to Israel, you will have some basic lexicon — though Israelis today pretty much all speak English to varying levels of accuracy. “Nagmash” is an armored personnel carrier (APC). Israel, interestingly, received a good deal of material coming back from Vietnam. Two of the most prominent pieces of equipment were the M113 APC (known as Zelda in Israel) and the Sikorsky CH-53 Sea Stallion (Ya’sur in Hebrew). The M113s were becoming more vulnerable to Hamas attacks and have been replaced with Eitan and Namer (Puma in Hebrew) Israeli APCs. The M113s have often been converted into remote-controlled massive bombs. During the Gaza war, the locals reported seeing zombie M113s approaching buildings filled with terrorists and then detonating. Never let a good APC go to waste.

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The reason for the explanation above is to introduce the Israeli expression, “shooting inside the Nagmash”. When political allies or friends begin to attack each other, then this expression is invoked: we are all supposed to be on the same team! How can we be attacking each other in public? There are many things in life where an underlying assumption is so basic that it needs no description in official documents. For example, marriage. One assumes that two people wed in order to join together to face life as one. They may have children, they may face economic challenges, but their joining in holy matrimony is based on the unwritten assumption that the pair want to face the world as a team. When someone I know had a wife who insisted on having her own bank account and that all expenses would come out of his, I knew that they were doomed. It took several years and children, but they went through an acrimonious divorce that included much analysis of money — if someone was hiding it from the other.

Democracies also have underlying assumptions, namely that all involved want the best for their country. They may disagree on how that is defined, but they ultimately want their country to prosper and succeed. I always found it somewhat amusing that dictators like Stalin and Assad insisted on having “elections” in which they routinely received over 100 percent of the votes. They wanted a facade of democratic behavior to the point of putting on sham elections. Woe to the Syrian who voted for “None of the Above”. But today, are the left and Muslims interested in a better United States or France? The simple answer is no. Many Muslims make it clear that they wish to destroy the Constitutional nature of the US Republic. The left gurgles on about communism disguised as socialism. What happens when a hefty portion of your populace is not down with the unwritten assumption that we all want a better future? Hitler used kosher democratic elections to ban all other political parties. The lefties would love to do the same. They tried a soft coup in Poland shortly after Brazil extended voting in selected areas in order to guarantee Lula's victory. Hey, don’t we all play by the same rules? No, sucker.

Many have noted the prominent place of “Palestinian” flags at European riots. Everyone needs a symbol, and this flag serves as the rallying image for the destruction of the West. Throwing Molotov cocktails at French policemen would seem to have little to do with making Gazan lives better. Destroying French businesses somehow does not translate into better living conditions in Ramallah. That flag is the only one they could agree upon. If the Muslims were hip to gay and trans, it would probably be the “rainbow flag,” or the like, that would be the sign of rebellion. But the Muslims aren't into it, and the lefties like anything that smells of “screw the Jew”, so the “Palestinian” flag it is. These people do not want a better France; if they did, they would not be destroying the very stores that provide goods and income. In Spain and Italy, they are not interested in a better-functioning government. They are rampaging because they want to tear the whole system down. The Muslims want a caliphate, and the lefties want communism. And the ruling elite brought these people to their shores and encouraged the locals to be politically deranged. Both Labor and Tory governments let the boats roll in, and soon the Brits will lose their country. The empire that never had the sun set on it will soon not see the light of day again.

Bobby Kennedy, Jr. has been frank on the violence and failure of “500 million Arabs”. When I looked for a citation for his recent remarks in Michigan, Google spit out articles from the Washington Post, Boston Globe, and similar, all screaming that RFK, Jr. was wrong, didn’t know what he was talking about, etc. But he was right. The Three Stooges as erstwhile professors in Violent is the Word for Curly have as many papers in Nature and Science as does the entire faculty of the University of Cairo. Kennedy tried to claim that “Islamism” is the violent, Jew-hating strain, whereas Professor Gad Saad — who grew up among violent Muslims in civil war Beirut — said that it’s Islam, period — with no -ism or other additions. When George Bush called Islam the religion of peace and Hezbollah boss Hassan Nasrallah called it the religion of war, I had to conclude that the practitioner knew better than the guy viewing from Washington. However much I like RFK, Jr. and am in debt for his efforts to make this American healthier, one realizes that "regular" Muslims often like what their jihadi coreligionists do. The UAE is an exception because so much of the Muslim public supports the violence against Israel and the West.

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Shooting inside the nagmash also includes the Republicans. A winning 2024 coalition is intentionally destroyed by Tucker Carlson and his band of morons. They claim to be the REAL REPUBLICANS while MAGA is some fake. He will support anyone who hates Israel and recently called Israel “the world’s most bloodthirsty ethnostate”. Maybe he should speak with the hundreds of families who lost their children in Gaza because the IDF made every effort to reduce civilian casualties and not just bomb away. The supposed “ethnostate,” according to the Dugin-lover, just put 19 Jew-hating Arabs into the Knesset. Carlson gladly shoots in the nagmash because he wants Donald Trump, MAGA, and the Republicans to fail. Fortunately, every candidate whom he has backed — did I see Republican Rep. Thomas Massie (KY-4) working at a carwash? — has lost.

There can be no compromise or mutual agenda between patriotic Americans and those who wish to destroy the greatest country ever: Muslims, lefties, and Republican Rejects. They are not interested in a more perfect union but rather an end to the Republic as a step towards their future rule. While I should hope that it never happens, a jump ball between lefties and Muslims over control would go to the latter, because the Muslims understand how to apply violence for political ends — as they did in 1979 in Iran. The lefties like to dress up with keffiyehs and look cool, but they don’t know how to kill someone to advance. Those who still hold true to the principles of God, country, and justice need to hold tight and join together. Tommy Robinson and other patriots are doing their job in trying to keep England — with its nuclear-armed Trident missiles — a liberal democracy. Those rioting in France would like to see the end of the Republic and replace it with something far darker and even less successful. These elections need to clearly reject leftist and Islamic candidates who do not want a free and capitalist America.

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