Good News: Islam Lost

It may sound wrong, but just give me a few minutes of your time.

One of my favorite movie scenes comes from Night at the Museum. The little figures are deflating a tire of the getaway car. For them, it’s hurricane-force winds blowing them off of the spear one at a time. The scene then cuts to a wider view where we see and hear nothing. At the micro level, there is bedlam and challenge. At the macro level, nothing.

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France is burning. There is no shortage of videos from Paris and other metropolitan areas showing looting, destruction, fire, and attacks on the police. It all looks horrific. And as usual, many of the perpetrators are Muslims, either direct immigrants or second/third generation descendants of those who came from France’s former African colonies. The destruction looks so massive, and the police seem so small and weak. President Macron puts out meaningless statements while being all but invisible during a national crisis. Is the game over? Are we getting close to game over? I think so, but not as most of us have imagined and predicted (including yours truly).

In the past, Islam has conquered other countries, oftentimes Christian, either through war or population growth. The war side of things mostly ended over a thousand years ago. The population side has, as one of its most recent victims, Lebanon. The Maronite Catholic country was a wonder. People called Beirut the Paris of the Middle East while a friend rued that today Paris is the Beirut of Europe. The Lebanese Civil War pretty much ended any discussion of power-sharing or an even Christian-Muslim balance. Today, a seriously weakened Hezbollah still calls the shots, and while Lebanese politicians like to criticize the Iranian terror group, they don’t have the power or gumption to do anything meaningful about weakening its grip on the country. Some want Israel to do their dirty work and get rid of the Shiite terrorists. Anyone looking for a cheap beeper?

In Europe and the US, Muslim presence has grown significantly. For years, “Mohammed” has been the #1 name for baby boys in England. Now other Muslim names are climbing the list. Still, the percentage of Muslims as a part of the total population is relatively small: 1.6 percent in the US and between 6 to 8 percent in most Western European countries. The proper program for the Muslims should have been to wait until their numbers grew to significant double digits and then simply take over the country via births, elections, and sheer numbers. But they are an impatient lot, and they moved too early. The violence in Paris will lead to a situation in which, in a few years, Marine Le Pen will be the most left-leaning politician in the country. Those who may have been indifferent or even supported uncontrolled immigration from the third world are going to see the destruction in their cities — and even in their own stores — and decide that enough is enough. In the months after the slaughter of Israelis in primarily left-leaning kibbutzim in the south, the remaining residents sounded more extreme than Itamar Ben-Gvir in their hatred of Hamas and Palestinians. Many said that Israel should just kill them all. The same feeling and outlook are on their way to Europe. It’s one thing to throw on a keffiyeh and protest against the government and Israel. It’s another thing to see your source of income destroyed and wonder if the insurance will cover your car-turned-toaster.

Is Hamas stronger today than it was three years ago? Are Palestinian prospects for power and statehood better today than they were three years ago? The Muslims in Europe were not supposed to riot so violently for another decade or so, but they couldn’t help themselves. They saw student protests and began to destroy buildings and loot like there’s no tomorrow. All of the high-end stores in Paris are now just empty buildings. The problem for them, and the possible blessing in disguise for Western civilization, is that the Muslim population in Europe is still too small to take over. The people of France and beyond will do their all to stop new entries and begin to send home old ones. They blew it, just as Hamas had a thrill of “conquering” a chunk of Israel for a day and then getting its butt kicked by all branches of the IDF. If Israel had just taken 70 percent of Gaza out of the blue, the world would have gone ballistic. After the murder of 1,200 people, nobody has offered Israel a better solution than the one that has been applied to Gaza.

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Now it is possible that the French are dumb and lefty enough not to learn from the present “troubles”. In such a case, the Muslims deserve to win against such a stupid and witless opponent. But I think that the French might just come around and decide that enough is enough. There are no reports of dead from the violence, but the destruction is enormous and quite visible. The last report I saw had 150 police officers injured. How would you feel if your car was a charred wreck? How are you going to vote now that your family business of 100 years no longer exists? Did you enjoy seeing your public buildings trashed and burned to the ground? The Muslims gained nothing but feelz by going wild and destroying everything in their path, but they are going to be downstream of the political fallout to come. The Palestinians jumped up and down on October 7. Now they can’t work in Israel, 70 percent of Gaza is under IDF control, and Israel is not transferring billions in VAT money that it is supposed to give the Palestinian Authority (PA) according to treaty agreements. PA leaders (laughing now like Tucker: HAHAHAHAHAHA) can’t even get into the US for the UN meeting — even the Iranians got visas! The Palestinians loved the moment; Israeli families are still mourning, but nobody is talking about two states anymore. The Palestinians enjoyed the violence but lost their future. The same will be true in France and the rest of Europe.

Everything written above is based on the condition that the Europeans are not so left-wing demented that they will simply repaint their burned-down buildings and say nothing happened. That’s what the UN tried to do regarding October 7th, but Israelis from political wall-to-wall were not having it. If the Europeans are not so stupid and suicidal as to let this pass, they will begin to elect politicians whose entire platform is throwing out as many illegal aliens and troublemakers as possible. The people will demand that immigration laws be enforced, and if a few dinghies are sunk, so be it. Israel was hit hard, shocked, and got back on its feet. After a thousand years of Christendom, can France and the rest of Europe do the same? I am hopeful that they will. The violence of the past few days is not the kind that can easily be swept under the rug. People are lefties until they are harmed and start to think differently. Look at all of the people who lost their jobs under Bush and Obama running to vote for Donald Trump, who promised — and kept his promise — to bring manufacturing back to the US. If I owned the Sephora store that just got looted, I might offer Marine Le Pen a lifetime supply of cosmetics.

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Never underestimate the stupidity of modern, leftist man. The French might just lose to an opponent with less than 10 percent of the population. Maybe the French have run out of gas and just want to hand over the torch. Or maybe they still have some fight left in them and will return France to its place of grandeur.

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