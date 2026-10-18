The Law Seems to Be Breaking Out All Over

Is America going back to being a law-abiding society?

I think that I saw an opening for Queen of Mogadishu, and Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-5) might be just the right person for the job. Much of the world was shocked to see the guys with the FBI jackets going to her house and it wasn’t Halloween yet, nor trick or treat. Then her passport, phone and computer were seized. I figured that they would have left her the passport so that she could escape in the middle of the night back to her favorite country, Somalia. An Israeli Arab in the Knesset did the same when he fled to Syria after being fingered as a Hezbollah spy.

Advertisement

Omar might want to go out for lunch with John Bolton, who also had uninvited guests who helped him move some of his old files out of the house. Former Congressman Swalwell met his FBI fan club at the airport. ICE can’t seem to catch and deport illegal aliens fast enough. Nidal Hasan will be executed soon. Is a new age of legality breaking out? Are all of those crusty laws on the books starting to come to life? It’s a hard question to answer because the US literally has thousands of independent legal jurisdictions. Everything listed above was federal action under Donald Trump, Kash Patel and Todd Blanche. New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and other cities with Soros prosecutors and lefty mayors are not interested in real justice, putting bad guys in jail, and letting honest citizens enjoy their towns. So there is a limit to how far this kind of action can go, but one should always be appreciative of what he can get. Seeing Omar getting a free one-way ticket to the beloved land of her forefathers might become one of the greatest moments in American history.

Omar, besides being an awful human being and an antisemite, may have been associated with the massive multibillion-dollar fraud from the LEARING CENTER and its associates. Her own personal life apparently involved marrying her brother and misrepresenting her actual age. It’s rare that one is righteous in only part of his life. Crooked is crooked. So are the feds going after immigration violations, or are they after a possible role in allowing huge amounts of federal aid to go to fictitious daycare centers and the like? She got rich on a Congressional salary: how? I don’t know, but we may know soon.

As to Hasan, he should have been shot the day after his rampage. At the time of his trial, it was reported that he made a presentation including a PowerPoint that made it clear that Islam and Sharia were front and center for him. In the perverted world of Barack Obama, the attack was deemed a “workplace accident,” and soldiers and their families were denied benefits that they deserved. In a normal world, Nidal’s trial and execution would have taken a month tops. But here we are over 15 years later and he may finally just be shot dead for the shameless and cowardly attack on fellow soldiers who, by the rules of Fort Hood, were unarmed.

While I have enormous respect for President Trump and I think that he is the most consequential president of my lifetime, I disagree with his extraordinary kindness toward his predecessors. He recently mentioned that he decided not to prosecute the Clintons, Obamas, or Bidens. And while I admire the president’s forgiving and good-spirited side, the nation needs legal closure. The Clintons apparently enriched themselves via Hilary’s position as secretary of state. The FBI was told by DOJ leadership to “shut down” its investigation into the Clinton Foundation. If Barack Obama doctored the intelligence assessment regarding Russia, he seriously damaged the country and wasted two years of Donald Trump’s first term. Joe Biden played “the big guy” to enrich the family via his position as vice president. Israel had a cathartic experience throwing a former prime minister in jail for public corruption. Ditto for a former president for inappropriate behavior with an employee. Americans would learn from the trials of the three stooges, Obama-Hilary-Biden, that nobody is above the law and the misuse of governmental positions can lead to an orange wardrobe.

Advertisement

One of the reasons why there is so much illegality in Democrat areas — to the point that the president has sent the National Guard to several blue cities — is that when one leaves reality, good and bad, truth and lies become indistinguishable. Several high-profile shootings have been associated with “trans” shooters. When one destroys the biological underpinning of our world, why would the man-made legal structure suffer a better fate? When criminals are routinely let out of jail or are given cash-free bail, why shouldn’t they commit crime again? The Torah actually discusses the value of public executions: “So that the people should hear and fear.” Punishments are meant to expiate sins and bad behavior; they are also meant as a warning to others to find a different line of work. But we have become squeamish about punishment and so much more so about capital punishment. The “humane” injection system failed recently, and now what does the law do with a living dead person? Kill her again?

It was at the time funny to see the Democrats behind greater incarceration, like Biden (who introduced the bill) and Clinton dance to the new tune of reduced jail time in order to please constituents. New York experienced a renaissance with “stop and frisk” and increased arrests. It was fun to walk through Central Park and enjoy Times Square. But it was somewhat unseemly that a disproportionate number of criminals somehow were of certain ethnic backgrounds, so jail and bail had to go. And we thus have stories of people being pushed onto train tracks and guys with dozens of arrests being caught one last time after they left dead bodies on the sidewalk or on a bus. People sucker-punching whites or Jews do so because they figure that the likelihood of getting caught and actually punished is pretty low. All of this bad behavior starts at the top. When the US had about two percent of its population in jail, the remaining 98 percent could enjoy a night out strolling around town. Releasing prisoners means imprisoning citizens.

Advertisement

Democrat governors and mayors will use all of the powers at their disposal to favor criminals (their constituents) and thwart renewed federal efforts to deal with “sanctuary” cities and states. It is a shame that we are not all on the same page with respect to crime and public safety, but the Democrats are ideologues and they will sacrifice everything and everyone to advance their demented system and agenda. The massive fraud in Minnesota and California existed because the local politicians liked “people of color” gaming the system for their benefit. Had it been Jews or Catholics, the local cops would have descended on them in a New York minute.

Giving out punishments, whether for misbehaving children or badly behaved criminals, is never a treat. That said, it is necessary for both family and nation. El Salvador has gone from one extreme to the other by actually punishing bad guys. Those criminals live under strict conditions but are also given skills so that, should they return to society, they will become useful parts of the same. The feds under Donald Trump are starting to get over their anti-MAGA phase and going back to prosecuting bad guys, even those who have a “D” after their names. I wish the same would be true for Illinois, New York and California. If the citizens of those states finally get fed up with crime and fraud, maybe they too will see their favorite Democrats making perp walks for the nightly news.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.