Abdul El-Sayed Is Either Lying or Very Stupid

“If you think health care is expensive now, wait till you see how much it costs when it’s free!” said PJ O’Roarke, famously.

If there’s one thing government is horrible at it is estimating how much things will cost. I don’t recall a single incidence where the official estimates were well under what a program actually cost, though it has to have happened in the thousands of government programs that exist.

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But healthcare is something they are especially awful at estimating. When Medicare was originally passed, the official government estimates of costs had the entire program costing $12 billion a year by 1990. It cost that much in 5 years, in 1990 the program cost about $100 billion. That’s quite a big miss, don’t you think?

That miss, however, did not give the federal government pause or even have them thinking about repeal, “reform” or really changing the program to cut costs at all. It was only 5 years old, it would have been fairly easy to do, or at least much easier. Yet, they did nothing – and by “they” I mean politicians.

What Abdul El-Sayed is promising is nothing new, Democrats have been pushing for one degree or another of socialized medicine for decades, and every little step they’ve taken – every time they’ve messed with the system to “improve” it has been designed for that very purpose.

Obamacare was not only destined to fail; it was designed to. The only problem Democrats had was it failed too soon – right from the start – allowing voters to notice their lies and associate the cost increases with the Democrats directly responsible for them. They also noticed the lack of being able to keep their plan and the doctor they liked, not to mention the fact that the $2,500 in premium savings didn’t materialize, it just went in the other direction.

Obamacare would have been repealed, had John McCain not lied in his final reelection bid about supporting repeal and replace and voted with Democrats, but that is the only ownership any Republican has on that monstrosity.

Why would anyone trust a Democrat to “fix” what they designed to be broken?

Abdul is hoping people in Michigan suffered brain damage as children and will believe that the type of system Canadians flee to Michigan to get lifesaving healthcare is in their best interest. He also needs them to believe that they should get the same level of care as people who contribute nothing to society – by which I mean you being lowered down to the cheapest, worst level, not the other way around – as the idea of making everyone “above average” is impossible.

Are you willing to have worse access to healthcare at a higher cost to you so people unwilling to work can be treated the same as you and your family?

If “health care is a right,” will Abdul’s wife accept all comers in her practice, where she operates on a cash only basis for what has to be wealthy patients, for free? Seems unlikely.

And if you think I’m making any of this up, note what Abdul told Kristen Welker on Meet the Press a few weeks ago about how everyone productive is going to have to pay more so others will get more “free” stuff. He said, “(W)hen you look at your W2, if you’re an employee who gets paid every two weeks or four weeks, after you pay your taxes, the next biggest check that comes off the top of your pay stub is to your health insurance company. So imagine instead of paying that to your health insurance company, whose CEO makes $20 million a year, instead you paid a little bit more in taxes for healthcare that you wouldn’t lose if you lost your job or turned 26 or got married or got divorced. I think all of us would be a lot more interested in that kind of a system if we knew that our healthcare would be free at the point of care and would be free without having to worry about losing it, in general. So there’s an opportunity here, I think, to trade what we give to a big corporation, who gets to decide who we get to see and who we don’t, for a little bit more paid into FICA. And I think that’s a trade that’s worth making.”

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He's making that trade for you, you don’t have a say. If you don’t want it, tough. If you like what you have, it doesn’t matter – private health insurance has to be made illegal under socialism. He won’t tell you that, he’ll lie about it, but that’s how it has to be or else everyone who can will leave the “system for all” and there will be no one to pay for it.

Abdul isn’t a real doctor, he’s never practiced medicine, only been educated beyond his intelligence. He added, “I’m saying that we’d be paying for healthcare in a different way. Instead of paying a health insurance company, whose CEO makes $20 million, I would much rather pay for durable healthcare into a government, which, of course, we all know provides healthcare for seniors who need healthcare the most. So if I’m trading paying a CEO to make more money or paying a government to guarantee me healthcare, I’m picking the latter every time.”

CEOs are accountable – if a company hemorrhages customers, they’re out. Who fires a bureaucrat? No one. There is no accountability.

Oh, and imagine how many doctors will retire once they are forcibly made government employees, subject to salaries based on whatever the feds think their services are worth. All the experience will leave and we’ll be left with fresh out of med school kids rushed through the admissions process to meet the demand for bodies without regard for knowledge, ability or quality. You gonna be happy with that?

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Abdul isn’t going to talk about the practical realities of a government takeover of all the healthcare in this country. And once the private market is murdered by Democrats, it won’t come back, at least not easily or quickly. It would take time and a ton of money to rebuild what Abdul and Bernie Sanders want to destroy, and no one sane would waste their time and money doing it. Once it’s gone, you’re screwed.

No, Abdul isn’t stupid, he’s evil. Leftists have wanted power, it’s the essence of their existence, and there is no greater power than that of life and death. If he actually cared about people, he would help them as a doctor. But he doesn’t. His wife doesn’t. They’re a couple of rich kids from rich families playing social justice warrior dress-up hoping to play God and impose hell on Earth for their own glory and satisfaction. He not only needs to be beaten, he and his ideas need to be destroyed so no one dare even propose them again.

Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, D.C., and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and author of the book, Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and host of the weekly “Week in F*cking Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on Twitter at @DerekAHunter.

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