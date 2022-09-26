Schlichter: Leave Our Kids Alone

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his "Unredacted" podcast! His unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast is for our valued Townhall VIP members. If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your membership, support our conservative reporting, and never miss a show!

In today's episode, Kurt Schlichter goes after the woke teachers' unions, which put themselves first above America's kids, and the radical left who wants weirdos and perverts in the classrooms to indoctrinate your kids. It's time for accountability and payback. Leave our kids alone.