Cam Edwards
VIP

VIP Gold Chat with Townhall's Julio Rosas and Bearing Arms' Cam Edwards - Replay Available

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Mar 30, 2022 1:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
VIP Gold Chat with Townhall's Julio Rosas and Bearing Arms' Cam Edwards - Replay Available

Source: Townhall Media

In an exclusive VIP Gold Live Chat, Townhall Senior Writer Julio Rosas and Bearing Arms Editor Cam Edwards discuss the day's latest news at 1:30 pm ET! If you are not yet a VIP Gold member, become one today to participate in today's chat. Use promo code AMERICAFIRST at checkout to receive 25% off!

Julio and Cam will take your questions and discuss the latest news coming out of the southern border, Julio's new book, and the important Second Amendment news items you need to know!

A replay of today's live chat will be available.

Recommended Townhall Video

Washington Post Blasted After Confirming Hunter Biden's Emails...a Year Later
Katie Pavlich
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Democrats: 'We're in Trouble'
Matt Vespa
Joe Biden Smeared Kyle Rittenhouse As a White Supremacist But Is Now Hiding from Him
Julio Rosas
Inside the Progressive Left's Secretive and Massive Social Media Army for the 2022 Elections
Matt Vespa
Blackburn Proves Media Coverage of Biden's SCOTUS Nominee Is Out of Touch
Spencer Brown

Exclusive: DeSantis Talks About His Governing Decisions
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | Pat Cross
View Cartoon
Most Popular