VIP Gold Chat with Townhall's Julio Rosas and Bearing Arms' Cam Edwards - Replay Available

In an exclusive VIP Gold Live Chat, Townhall Senior Writer Julio Rosas and Bearing Arms Editor Cam Edwards discuss the day's latest news at 1:30 pm ET! If you are not yet a VIP Gold member, become one today to participate in today's chat. Use promo code AMERICAFIRST at checkout to receive 25% off!

Julio and Cam will take your questions and discuss the latest news coming out of the southern border, Julio's new book, and the important Second Amendment news items you need to know!

A replay of today's live chat will be available.