WATCH: President Trump Announces His Supreme Court Pick

Posted: Sep 26, 2020 5:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump is planning to announce his pick for the Supreme Court. Rumors have swirled through Washington, D.C. insiders – and confirmed by a top senator on the Senate Judiciary Committee – that Trump plans to nominate U.S. Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

The pick isn't surprising considering she was on the top of Trump's list. In fact, she was also the leading contender in 2018 when Justice Anthony Kennedy retired. Of course, Senate Democrats took issue with her Catholic faith (which is happening yet again).


