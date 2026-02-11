Steve Hilton Promises a ‘Political Revolution’ in California, and He’s Leading in the Polls

California’s leading Republican gubernatorial candidate, Steve Hilton, has laid out an ambitious vision to overhaul the Golden State and upend the progressive policies that have defined it for years. Despite running as a Republican in one of the bluest states in the country, Hilton has emerged as a serious contender, currently leading in recent primary polling. With momentum on his side, the prospect of Hilton capturing the GOP nomination and mounting a formidable statewide challenge appears increasingly plausible.

At a town hall in Carmichael, California, Hilton was pressed on how he would actually govern in a state dominated by Democrats. In response, he outlined not only his policy vision, but what he described as “a political revolution” that would immediately shift the balance of power in Sacramento if he were elected. Still, Hilton made clear he would not rely on political momentum alone. He said he would take a page from President Trump’s playbook, arriving in office with pre-written executive orders and a team prepared to aggressively use every available lever of executive authority to advance his agenda from day one.

"The people voted for change. They voted for a very, very clear platform," Hilton said.

Here it is, my CalAffordable platform. End the Democrats' climate insanity. So we have $3 gas, cut your electric bills in half. End free healthcare for illegal immigrants. So we lower healthcare costs for you. Cut the bloat and fraud in state government. So we cut taxes for working people. Your first 100 grand tax-free. And end the insane regulations on building. And end the war on single-family homes. So you can have a home you can afford to buy. So that's very clear. And I'm going to be banging that home for the whole rest of the campaign. And I'm going to say to them, I expect you to work with me to implement that. I expect that cooperation.

"And if you don't do it, what are you doing except what you've been lecturing us about for all these years? Undermining democracy, overturning elections. Is that what you want to do? So that's my starting point," he continued. "Now let's say, and actually, by the way, I think me being elected really will change the dynamic in Sacramento to a certain extent. But I'm not assuming anything other than grudging cooperation on a few things. So let's be real. And your question is really, what can you do? It does go to the executive branch, okay? That's the heart of it."

Look at what the president's been able to achieve this time around compared to the first time around because they were ready, okay? They were ready because he knew now how it all works or how it doesn't work. He had the people ready to go, the executive orders written, who he was going to put into the different departments and agencies.

"I'm going to be ready just like we're doing the work right now," Hilton added.

CALIFORDABLE TOWN HALL, CARMICHAEL: pic.twitter.com/Ze0pBY11DZ — steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) February 9, 2026

Hilton currently leads the Republican field ahead of rival Chad Bianco, whose past decision to kneel during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests following George Floyd’s death has resurfaced as a point of controversy, particularly after Bianco later claimed he had been kneeling in prayer. The episode has reshaped the primary dynamic and, at least for now, strengthened Hilton’s position at the top of the GOP field.

Yes! Go Steve. Hilton is fighting for justice in California. HE IS LEADING A GREAT MOVEMENT AND THIS IS OUR CHANCE TO GET RID OF SCUMBAG DEMOCRATS. We must defeat the corruption of Gruesome, AND GET BACK TO REAL COMMON SENSE! pic.twitter.com/axgwqTYbYO — Steve Sanchez (@influx_Divine) February 7, 2026

On the Democratic side, the race remains fractured, with more than a dozen potential contenders splitting the vote and leading candidates hovering around just 11 percent support. If that disarray continues, Hilton has a credible path to advancing to the general election.

And even before holding office, Hilton argues he is already delivering results. His late-January launch of “CalDOGE,” a self-styled department of government efficiency initiative, which has reportedly already identified instances of fraud within state programs, despite having no formal governing authority. For many, it’s evidence that his campaign is more than rhetoric; it’s an early test run of the reform agenda he promises to bring to Sacramento.

