Report: Amy Coney Barrett Will be Trump's SCOTUS Nominee

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa
Posted: Sep 25, 2020 4:21 PM
Source: Robert Franklin /South Bend Tribune via AP

Tomorrow President Trump will select who will fill the vacancy left by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. It looks like with almost absolute certainty that it will be Amy Coney Barrett of the U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals. The woman who freaked out Democrats for being Catholic will fill the SCOTUS vacancy that dropped weeks before the 2020 election. Judge Coney Barrett was rumored to be at the top of the list for days now, so this shouldn't come as a total shock. 

It’s been a safe bet that ACB was going to be Trump’s pick. We’re about to see the liberal media freakout tomorrow. The Catholic angle will be interesting to see, as Democrats try to claim that Biden’s Catholicism, which supports abortion, is okay, but Coney Barrett’s faith is icky. 

Overall, it really doesn’t matter who Trump picked because they were going to get attacked anyway. On the flip side, this fight is over. We have the votes to get Trump’s nominee out of committee and confirmed. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) is onboard. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) was a ‘no’ vote before backtracking. Sens. Cory Gardner (R-CO), Lamar Alexander (R-TN), and Pat Toomey (R-PA) are also onboard. The loose ends are tied. This vacancy will be filled before the election. And Democrats can’t do a damn thing about it. And frankly, with Democrats whipping out their knives against Dianne Feinstein, the ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee, there’s much more discontent among the Left right now. This will be nasty, but we’ll come out on top. Eye on the prize, folks. 

Trump will make his formal announcement on his SCOTUS pick tomorrow at 5 PM.

