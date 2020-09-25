Report: Amy Coney Barrett Will be Trump's SCOTUS Nominee

Tomorrow President Trump will select who will fill the vacancy left by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. It looks like with almost absolute certainty that it will be Amy Coney Barrett of the U.S. Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals. The woman who freaked out Democrats for being Catholic will fill the SCOTUS vacancy that dropped weeks before the 2020 election. Judge Coney Barrett was rumored to be at the top of the list for days now, so this shouldn't come as a total shock.

BREAKING: Trump to choose Amy Coney Barrett to be the new Supreme Court justice - CNN, citing sources — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 25, 2020

Amy Coney Barrett will be a terrific Supreme Court Justice. — Nick Short ???? (@PoliticalShort) September 25, 2020

BREAKING: President Trump intends to nominate Amy Coney Barrett for the Supreme Court vacancy, according to multiple senior Republican sources https://t.co/Xu5x1ysvmU pic.twitter.com/tjxQUrkRvf — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 25, 2020

Amy Coney Barrett is viewed as the leading candidate to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.



She's a favorite among social conservatives — who view her record as anti-abortion rights and hostile to the ACA, among other things.https://t.co/dOJjftCQnq — NPR (@NPR) September 25, 2020

CNN: President Donald Trump intends to choose Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court, per sources — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) September 25, 2020

#BREAKING: Trump to nominate Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court, per report. https://t.co/hx0Rxd3BP4 — WQOW News 18 (@WQOW) September 25, 2020

Amy Coney Barrett is expected to be President Trump's nominee to fill the open Supreme Court seat, per CBS News reporting.



Read my thread on Barrett's anti-abortion judicial record here --> https://t.co/8W61b2nEUX — Kate Smith (@byKateSmith) September 25, 2020

NEW: Both of Indiana's GOP Senators (@SenToddYoung & @SenatorBraun) tell @DCExaminer they are backing home state favorite Judge Amy Coney Barrett (longtime Notre Dame professor who lives in South Bend) to be Trump's pick for the SCOTUS vacancy left by RBG.https://t.co/VGpxdpPH5W — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) September 25, 2020

It’s been a safe bet that ACB was going to be Trump’s pick. We’re about to see the liberal media freakout tomorrow. The Catholic angle will be interesting to see, as Democrats try to claim that Biden’s Catholicism, which supports abortion, is okay, but Coney Barrett’s faith is icky.

Overall, it really doesn’t matter who Trump picked because they were going to get attacked anyway. On the flip side, this fight is over. We have the votes to get Trump’s nominee out of committee and confirmed. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) is onboard. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) was a ‘no’ vote before backtracking. Sens. Cory Gardner (R-CO), Lamar Alexander (R-TN), and Pat Toomey (R-PA) are also onboard. The loose ends are tied. This vacancy will be filled before the election. And Democrats can’t do a damn thing about it. And frankly, with Democrats whipping out their knives against Dianne Feinstein, the ranking member on the Senate Judiciary Committee, there’s much more discontent among the Left right now. This will be nasty, but we’ll come out on top. Eye on the prize, folks.

Trump will make his formal announcement on his SCOTUS pick tomorrow at 5 PM.