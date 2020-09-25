Supreme Court

Key Senator Confirms Judge Amy Coney Barrett is Trump's Choice for SCOTUS

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
Posted: Sep 25, 2020 7:00 PM
As Matt wrote earlier, rumors have being swirling in Washington D.C. all day that U.S. Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett is President Trump's choice to be the next Supreme Court Justice.

Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn, who is a member of the Judiciary Committee, just confirmed the news. 

At Joint Base Andrews Friday evening, President Trump was asked about the Barrett pick. He said he will officially reveal if she's the choice tomorrow afternoon at the White House. Trump will make the announcement at 5 p.m. eastern and the nominee will start meeting with Senators on Capitol Hill next week. 

