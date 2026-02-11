Sen. Alex Padilla Gets Dragged for Sharing a Letter From Detained Migrant Child

Democrats need to pick a lane. Either it's bad that President Trump's immigration policies are "separating families" or it's bad that families get detained and deported together. They can't have it both ways, no matter how hard they try. When DHS held five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father (who had abandoned the boy trying to flee ICE), a judge ordered them released.

Advertisement

Now Sen. Alex Padilla is sharing a letter reportedly from a nine-year-old girl who has been detained for 50 days.

“I miss my school and my friends…”



Heartbreaking words from 9-year-old Susej who has been detained for 50 days.



Children belong in schools, not detention centers. pic.twitter.com/J57xq145tU — Senator Alex Padilla (@SenAlexPadilla) February 10, 2026

The letter reads:

Hello, my name is Susej F and I am 9 years old. I am from Venezuela. I have been 50 days in Dilley Immigration Processing Center. And I want to go to my country. But I miss my school and my friends. I feel bad since when I came here to this place, because I have been here too long. I have been 2 years and 6 months in the United States, and I was happy with my friends in the school but now I need to leave. I miss my family in my country so now I want to go to Venezuela. But my mom do not want to leave because she wants a better future for me.

To this writer, that letter either looks fake or coached, but that's just her opinion. There are things, like the large text and correct spelling of "Dilley Immigrant Processing Center" that are raising red flags.

Wow. Heartbreaking. Parents illegally entering a country with such callous disregard for the impact on their own children; poor kid didn't deserve parents like that.🙁 — Sir Mike, Knight of the Kitchen Table (@MisterLousy) February 10, 2026

Yeah, this is on her parents for coming here illegally.

I believe the fault here belongs to the parents. I’m sure there are children who are in CPS and foster care who feel the same way bc a parent made a poor decision and were arrested and/or jailed. — Jake Avra (@jakeavra) February 10, 2026

The Democrats never play the "separated families" card when an American goes to prison for crimes.

So let’s be honest…



When someone commits a crime and a child is involved… separation happens. That applies to DUI arrests, bank robbery, domestic violence cases, and countless other situations where adults face legal consequences.



But suddenly when it involves immigration… https://t.co/9px1r93Szw — A Gene Robinson (@AlBuffalo2nite) February 10, 2026

The entire post reads:

But suddenly when it involves immigration enforcement… the narrative changes and enforcement becomes “heartless”? Law enforcement doesn’t separate families for entertainment… it happens because adults made decisions that triggered legal consequences.Where are the emotional posts for children affected when parents are jailed for violent crime? Where are the viral threads when kids enter foster care because of criminal behavior unrelated to immigration? Selective compassion isn’t compassion… it’s political framing. If the goal is protecting children… then the real question is: Why is accountability treated differently depending on the political narrative?

Because it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

They have to go, Senator. Every illegal alien needs to be removed from this country as quickly as possible. All of them, Senator. None must be allowed to remain. They have to go away. Every single one of them. — The Holy Goat (@trueholygoat) February 11, 2026

Advertisement

Every single one.

Oh no! Cancel the constitution and stop enforcing our laws. Anchor baby and professional theater kid Alex Padilla’s intern is writing letters cosplaying as an illegal Venezuelan 9 year old. https://t.co/8Yn6H9wVTB — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) February 10, 2026

"Laws don't matter if a nine-year-old makes me sad" is a heck of a way to govern, Democrats.

You’re using children as political ponds instead of holding their parents accountable for putting them in this situation https://t.co/p2rS4ePwQq — SamSorbo (@thesamsorbo) February 10, 2026

Democrats never hold people accountable.

It's sad that this girl's parents chose to come here and remain here illegally. It's sad their choices mean she's going back to Venezuela. But we have immigration laws for a reason, and they must be enforced.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.