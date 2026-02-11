VIP
Norwegian Olympian: I Won the Bronze. Also, I Cheated on My Girlfriend
Did This Issue Catapult Japanese Conservatives to a Landslide Win in Their Elections?
US Women's Hockey Team Clubbed the Canadians Like Baby Seals Yesterday. Oh, and...
Lisa Murkowski Just Stabbed Her Party in the Back on the SAVE Act
Senate Democrats Are Gearing Up for a Fight to Protect Sanctuary Cities
Iran Is Preparing for a US Airstrike – Here's What Trump Is Saying
Man's Best Friend: Mystery Dog Helps Louisville Police Find Missing Toddler
The January Jobs Report Is Here
TX State Rep. Harrison Calls for Gene Wu to Be Stripped of Committee...
Check Out This Ridiculous Axios Headline About Plummeting Crime Rates
Police Released Person of Interest Detained in Guthrie Disappearance. Here's What We Know.
Report: The FAA Closed El Paso Airspace After Mexican Cartel Drone Incursion; Airspace...
Justice Jackson Defends Her Grammys Appearance As 'Part of the Job'
Steve Hilton Promises a ‘Political Revolution’ in California, and He’s Leading in the...
Tipsheet

Sen. Alex Padilla Gets Dragged for Sharing a Letter From Detained Migrant Child

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 11, 2026 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Etienne Laurent

Democrats need to pick a lane. Either it's bad that President Trump's immigration policies are "separating families" or it's bad that families get detained and deported together. They can't have it both ways, no matter how hard they try. When DHS held five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father (who had abandoned the boy trying to flee ICE), a judge ordered them released.

Advertisement

Now Sen. Alex Padilla is sharing a letter reportedly from a nine-year-old girl who has been detained for 50 days.

The letter reads:

Hello, my name is Susej F and I am 9 years old. I am from Venezuela. I have been 50 days in Dilley Immigration Processing Center. And I want to go to my country. But I miss my school and my friends. I feel bad since when I came here to this place, because I have been here too long. I have been 2 years and 6 months in the United States, and I was happy with my friends in the school but now I need to leave. I miss my family in my country so now I want to go to Venezuela. But my mom do not want to leave because she wants a better future for me.

To this writer, that letter either looks fake or coached, but that's just her opinion. There are things, like the large text and correct spelling of "Dilley Immigrant Processing Center" that are raising red flags.

Yeah, this is on her parents for coming here illegally.

Recommended

Why This Girl Wrestler Had Shock and Horror All Over Her Face? It's All on Video. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

ALEX PADILLA DHS ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION VENEZUELA

The Democrats never play the "separated families" card when an American goes to prison for crimes.

The entire post reads:

But suddenly when it involves immigration enforcement… the narrative changes and enforcement becomes “heartless”?

Law enforcement doesn’t separate families for entertainment… it happens because adults made decisions that triggered legal consequences.Where are the emotional posts for children affected when parents are jailed for violent crime?

Where are the viral threads when kids enter foster care because of criminal behavior unrelated to immigration?

Selective compassion isn’t compassion… it’s political framing.

If the goal is protecting children… then the real question is:

Why is accountability treated differently depending on the political narrative?

Because it's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Advertisement

Every single one.

"Laws don't matter if a nine-year-old makes me sad" is a heck of a way to govern, Democrats.

Democrats never hold people accountable.

It's sad that this girl's parents chose to come here and remain here illegally. It's sad their choices mean she's going back to Venezuela. But we have immigration laws for a reason, and they must be enforced.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why This Girl Wrestler Had Shock and Horror All Over Her Face? It's All on Video. Matt Vespa
Check Out This Ridiculous Axios Headline About Plummeting Crime Rates Amy Curtis
Lisa Murkowski Just Stabbed Her Party in the Back on the SAVE Act Matt Vespa
The Clintons Are So Over Byron York
Iran Is Preparing for a US Airstrike – Here's What Trump Is Saying Jeff Charles
Did This Issue Catapult Japanese Conservatives to a Landslide Win in Their Elections? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Why This Girl Wrestler Had Shock and Horror All Over Her Face? It's All on Video. Matt Vespa
Advertisement