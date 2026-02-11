Why This Girl Wrestler Had Shock and Horror All Over Her Face in Washington. It's All on Video.

What the hell is this? Any parent would be horrified if this happened to their child. It dates to an old wrestling match in Washington last December. Kallie Keeler, 16, was wrestling in the 190-pound class, but something was off. Keeler’s facial expression says it all: her opponent allegedly committed what some could argue was sexual assault. Keeler felt violated, saying her opponent, who was revealed to be transgender, pressed their fingers hard into her vagina.

The incident offers a window into how the state goes to protect transgenders in sports. Keeler isn’t the only athlete to face issues competing against biological males, and after weeks of inaction from school officials, the family turned to other methods to raise awareness. Finally, after being asked about the incident, school officials reported the incidentto local law enforcement, and an ongoing criminal investigation is underway. Kruse had the story:

HOLY CRAP A male pretending to be a female joined girl’s wrestling and beat up a girl and allegedly stuck his fingers in her vagina Video shows his hand between her legs The Puyallup School District in Washington then reportedly covered it up. This dude should be ARRESTED… https://t.co/LGSqMXqpw8 pic.twitter.com/8Kiuc9U6vL

EXCLUSIVE: A high school wrestler in Washington state says she was sexually violated by a trans opponent – and that public school employees broke the law by not reporting it. Our story: https://t.co/IFcrrO7uPb pic.twitter.com/MqClKewN9L

16-year-old Kallie Keeler didn't even realize she was wrestling a boy. She didn't find out until after she says he forcefully pushed his fingers into her vagina. The Puyallup (WA) School District is accused of burying her complaint – now there's now a criminal investigation. pic.twitter.com/4LRo0ft0wI

Video taken by Kallie’s mom on December 6 captures the disgust and panic in Kallie’s face. She tries to mouth something to her mom: "Her fingers are in my (vagina)."

Her mom can't make out what she’s saying and is on the wrong side of the mat to see what’s happening to her daughter. The referee is also out of the line of sight.

"I don’t know what she said. I don’t know why her face looked like that," her mom can be heard saying to someone off camera.

Traumatized and confused, Kallie decided to let her opponent pin her.

"I just wanted the match to be over," the teen told me, her hands grasping together. I could tell she felt awkward even talking about it.

After the match, Kallie immediately told her mom what happened.

[…]

Two days after the match, Kallie’s parents emailed coaches at Rogers High School to find out what they intended to do about what happened.

"This is a huge issue and something that is 100% not OK," her mom wrote. "The fact that this was done by a biological male who identifies as a female is an even bigger issue for me. Where do we go from here?"

Kallie had also spoken to her coach personally about the incident.

"I told her how uncomfortable the match made me feel. She said she was looking into it."

In a December 8 email response to Kallie's parents, her coach seemed to take the accusations seriously.

[…]

Kallie decided to email unDivided about her story a few days after we reported that at least a dozen female athletes at Emerald Ridge High School were complaining to school administrators about the presence of two boys in their locker room. The girls told the school principal and vice principal that the boys made them uncomfortable.

In our January 22 story, we identified one of the two boys the girls complained about as a 190-pound wrestler on the girls' team.

That was when Kallie realized that more girls than just her were being hurt.

She emailed our tip line on January 25.

"Ever since that incident on the mat it has made me reconsider returning to wrestling because I'm not sure if I can or will feel safe on the wrestling mat," she said.

We emailed the Puyallup School District for comment on January 29.

[…]

The next day, the school reported Kallie's allegations to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office – nearly two months after district employees had a legal obligation to do so.

"This matter is currently under investigation. As such, the district is legally required to protect the privacy of students and families and cannot share details regarding individual students or specific incidents. What we can say is that student safety is a top priority and that all reports involving student safety are taken seriously," the district told us in an email on January 30.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to unDivided that it has launched a criminal probe.