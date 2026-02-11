Check Out This Ridiculous Axios Headline About Plummeting Crime Rates

At the end of January, The New York Times reported on a study showing that the crime rate in the United States declined, with all seven categories of violent crime tracked by analysts falling below pre-pandemic levels. The NYT also noted researchers were having "trouble" explaining the drop in crime, citing "factors like improved policing and medical, along with social and environmental factors like aging demographics, obesity, and widespread surveillance in major cities."

Others pointed out that the Trump administration's policies of deporting violent criminal illegal aliens, and the administration's push to enforce laws and punish criminals is likely the driving factor.

PATHETIC: The FAILING New York Times is dumbfounded and has no idea why crime rates have dropped so dramatically under the Trump administration.



Headline: “WHAT’S BEHIND THE STAGGERING DROP IN THE MURDER RATE? NO ONE KNOWS FOR SURE.”



Fox & Friends: “It turns out if you start… pic.twitter.com/16LqMu1eeD — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) January 23, 2026

But since the Left can't give President Trump any credit, they pretend the lower crime rate is inexplicable.

Now Axios is out with an even hotter take on the plummeting crime rates, claiming they're dropping despite "Trump's crackdown rhetoric."

Crime plunges in major cities despite Trump's crackdown rhetoric https://t.co/WpBK0AbOTX — Axios (@axios) February 11, 2026

What does that even mean?

Here's more:

Violent crime dropped sharply across America's biggest cities in 2025, according to new data reviewed by Axios. Why it matters: The stats were yet another sign that violent crime in the U.S. was starkly different from what President Trump cited as his reason for sending federal troops to Chicago, Portland, Washington, D.C., Memphis and cities in California. "Chicago is a hellhole right now. Baltimore is a hellhole right now," Trump said in September. "We have the right to [call in the National Guard] because I have an obligation to protect this country." The big picture: The report from the Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA) shows declines across every major violent-crime category in 2025 compared to 2024. It features data from 67 of the nation's biggest police departments, and confirms other studies on last year's declines.

Ah. There it is. See, places like Chicago and Baltimore aren't "hellholes," according to Axios, so the President was wrong. Perhaps Axios is the next outlet that needs The Washington Post treatment.

Crime plunges *because of* Trump's crackdown.



See how easy that is to admit? — JWF (@JammieWF) February 11, 2026

They will never, ever admit that. As this writer often says, President Trump could cure cancer tomorrow, and the Axios headline would read, "Trump's Cancer Cure Puts Oncologists on the Unemployment Line."

"Depsite" ... so you're ignoring the cause while promoting the effect? pic.twitter.com/NDzkqt6mU9 — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) February 11, 2026

Yes, they are.

Look at you go…at least you tried. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMacklin_FBI) February 11, 2026

There was an attempt.

So the Trump crackdown reduced crime in major cities.



Either you’re idiots or you think your readers are. — Farbrook (@CellarDoor747) February 11, 2026

How about both?

Do you think they have a special room where they stick interns to torture headlines like this? https://t.co/AxOCYcRMJt — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 11, 2026

Wouldn't surprise us if they did.

Funny way of saying: “Crime went down under Trump.” https://t.co/5zCZjox6uk — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) February 11, 2026

It sure is.

Weird how enforcing the law leads to more law enforcement.

“Violent crime falls across major U.S. cities.” https://t.co/EMGzJ1Z1sP — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) February 11, 2026

So weird. The Democrats told us repeatedly that enforcing laws, arresting and imprisoning criminals doesn't lower the crime rate.

Turns out they lied.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

