Buffalo School System's Failings Worse Than Originally Thought

When Buffalo SVU Detective Richard Hy took the microphone on the Unsubscribe Podcast, it unleashed a firestorm throughout the city of Buffalo and the country as a whole. People all across the nation are fixated on the failings of the city's public school system and their inability to not just protect children, but to work with first responders to do so.

Notice I didn't say police. I'll explain why in a minute.

I've had the pleasure of speaking with Hy, who put his career on the line with his revelations, but today, I spoke with one of the podcast hosts. Nic, better known as The Fat Electrician, doesn't make his last name public. Usually, he hangs out with his friends and hosts the Unsubscribe podcast when he's not hosting his own history videos on one of his two YouTube channels.

A week ago, I spoke with Nic about some of the allegations.

Y'all. It's bad.

Going back to the initial allegations, which came during the Unsubscribe podcast's after show that's normally only on Patreon, Nic tells me that Detective Hy told them to do whatever they wanted with the video, that he just needed to talk about it. He avoided doing it during the normal podcast time because, frankly, it would go against the lighthearted tone the gang usually enjoys.

When Hy started talking, Nic--normally loud and boisterous--sat with his arms crossed and said little. "When I get upset," he told me, "I get quiet."

Hy eventually started crying, and that hit Nic hard. Making it clear he doesn't see his friend as a father figure, he told me, "The only emotion I can compare it to is seeing your dad cry."

And honestly, from my perspective, that had an impact on the electrician turned YouTube juggernaut.

When the gang decided to air the after how instead of their normal podcast the next week, they started planning to have their friend's back and started calling for stories. In fact, the media went on the attack, but not against the schools, but against Hy.

The Unsubscribe crew put out an email address and called for information, and Nic has been putting it together in a binder that has the phrase "Be the Bigger Bully" on it.

The gang has gone to war.

Among the many things Nic brought up during our conversation was that teachers were telling him that school policy is that no one can talk to anyone at a school without going through an administrator. This created an issue when two students took THC gummies, and an ambulance was called.

First, the teacher reported that she found the gummies, which appeared to look a great deal like Sour Patch Kids, in the hallway and somehow thought it was a good idea to give some to the kids. The gummies, which seem to be a brand called "Stoney Patch Kids," contain 500mg of THC, which seems to be quite a bit for most people, but especially kids. Now, that's per package, but they ate the bag between the two of them, meaning each kid would get roughly 250 mg.

This created a medical crisis, and an ambulance was called.

Nic spoke with the EMTs, having the interview on video, and it's insane.

To start with, it took EMS 10 to 20 minutes to get into the building in the first place. All they'd been told was that it was a student who was having a bad reaction to drugs. They didn't know if it was fentanyl, THC, Ritalin, or something else, and they wasted precious time getting into the building.

Upon entering, though, they asked for directions to the kids. They were told that they needed to talk to an administrator.

Yeah, really. A couple of kids are tripping on drugs their teacher gave them, a dose high enough that most adults have no business taking it unless they have built up a high tolerance first, but were given to two children, and they have to talk to an administrator before they can treat the kids.

Finding one who would take them to the students took another 10 minutes.

Thank God it wasn't fentanyl.

Then, before transporting the students, the EMTs found themselves arguing with a school resource officer who thought the kids should just go on back to class despite the massive dose coursing through them.

The EMTs took them anyway.

Later, when the medics asked for the package for their report, the school said they "lost" it. That word is in quotes because while it's a quote, I also think it's nonsense, but that's just me. Especially considering Hy has alleged that the administrators have a history of destroying evidence. Funny, that.

That's not the only medical issue that's troubling, either.

A young girl was found unresponsive. The teacher wanted to call 9-1-1 for what should be pretty obvious reasons. Instead, an administrator said, "Absolutely not. We're calling her mom."

The administrator wanted to have the student's parents take her to the hospital, apparently so as to avoid having an emergency services call at the school. The student didn't come back until the next week, according to the teacher who spoke with Nic, which suggests it wasn't something trivial.

Let's also not forget about the kidnapping allegations that were part of this whole thing starting up. Hy recounted mostly what happened from his perspective, but Nic spoke with a teacher at the school, and their perspective was quite different.

No, they're not saying Hy is wrong or lying. They're saying the first time they learned of the kidnapping attempt was from the podcast.

No one told them that two of their students were nearly kidnapped right from inside the school.

Moreover, rather than lock down the school, a "shelter in place" order was issued, which just meant no one was to leave the building. This is the kind of thing they use for bad weather, not a madman running around the school trying to kidnap kids and assaulting staff. In fact, evidence of the fact that there was no lockdown order issued was the fact that the suspect got into a classroom and wrecked it.

Parents were obviously not told about any of this. The next day, students were given a letter that glossed over the events to make it seem as benign as possible for them to take home to their parents. How many actually made it to an adult's hands is anyone's guess.

And here's the kicker, folks. This is just stuff that I knew to ask about because of comments on the podcast episode that came out on the Pepperbox platform on May 9th. This isn't even close to everything that Nic and his friends have gathered together.

In total, Nic told me he spends something like 14 to 18 hours a day working on this as he's recovering from surgery for a torn biceps muscle. As fans know, though, when Nic gets hurt, Nic does amazing things.

For now, it seems this time around involves basically the destruction of the Buffalo Public School System, and as someone who has been on board from the start, I'm freaking here for it.

But then we have the new video that dropped on Friday, and boy, howdy, does it get weirder.

For example, former DA John Flynn, whom I wrote about, took shots at Hy and swore he had a great relationship with the Buffalo Public Schools when he was district attorney. What he failed to mention is that he works for the exact same law firm as this dipstick. That's right, Flynn apparently works for a firm that handles the school system's legal matters.

And while Flynn says the schools always worked with him and there was never a hint of impropriety by school administrators, Hy noted that the case he talked about where a student was allegedly raped near a pool happened while Flynn was district attorney.

He's also the DA whose office subpoenaed the principal, who said she did her own investigation and there was nothing there. Flynn, for the record, did nothing. He let her get away with that.

So, basically, he's more of a lying scumbag than I thought initially.

Yeah, this is long, and there's a lot more worth covering, if we're being honest.

This is a strange, strange case, yet the kicker that everyone needs to remember is that there are allegations like this across the nation. Since I jumped knee deep into this mess, I've been alerted to multiple school systems, ranging from Georgia to California, where people say this is happening. School administrators are covering up sex crimes against children. Often, they're committed by kids, but that's irrelevant in my mind.

And the kick in the butt is that after all these words, we haven't touched on everything.

What the guys did say in this latest video, though, is that people need to contact the FBI and politely demand an investigation. Everyone needs to do it by going to https://tips.fbi.gov/.

(Video will be embedded when it's available on YouTube, where there will be more contact information in the video description and a template that can be used.)