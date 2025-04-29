Buffalo School Story Not Getting Any Better

On Monday, I was going to take the day off after spending an exhausting weekend at the NRA Annual Meeting. It was a great time and all, but I was wiped out. Then I learned about what was going on in the Buffalo public schools and was too livid to not write.

Advertisement

I also took a shot and reached out to Detective Richard Hy, AKA Angry Cops, the gentleman who blew the whistle on what we're now learning about.

He responded, and I got a chance to talk to him about it.

It didn't make me feel any better about what's happening in Buffalo.

See, Hy's discussed a few cases, but I was curious how common this was. While he didn't have any hard numbers, he said he's had two cases of schools covering up abuse that he termed as "egregious" in the last six months. With 12 special victims unit detectives working for the Buffalo Police Department, if that is the norm, you're looking at 24 egregious cases in that time period or nearly 50 per year. As this seems to cover at least two years, we're looking at somewhere around 100 egregious cases.

Then you have those that were termed as "information only" contacts, where the police were called only to take information. When I asked Hy how many he estimated there were of those, he wasn't sure, but then asked, "What's a big enough number?" He pondered just how many were enough to warrant attention, then agreed with me when I suggested the number one.

All of the victims in this case are juveniles, ages 17 and younger. The cases come from across the city and impact students of all races and sexes. In short, it's pretty clear we're looking at a systemic issue with the Buffalo Public Schools, and we'll get into just how bad the issue gets in a bit.

First, I want to talk about PS6 in Buffalo. That's a school Hy singled out, but not in the way one might expect, considering his other revelations.

No, Hy praised the school. An incident happened where, thankfully, it turned out to be a misunderstanding. However, the school was extremely helpful and notified authorities so they could investigate. Hy said of this incident, "Even in the darkness, there are good people."

But the darkness is very dark.

In the piece I wrote on Monday, I shared this post on X from Hy in response to the Buffalo Public Schools' claim that these allegations were "untruths."

Two years ago A BPS student was raped in a school by a pool and the principal “did her own investigation” and “closed the case.” Never reported it. A year later the CHILD reported it to police but there was no video available BECAUSE YOU NEVER REPORTED IT — Angry Cops (@AngryCops) April 27, 2025

We spoke about this incident. The principal in question did more than just fail to report the incident and claim she did her own investigation – something she's not properly equipped to do, by the way. Oh no.

First, it seems she sent what Hy described as a "scathing" letter to the victim that essentially seemed to say that the victim was "asking for it," a term I thought we'd finally relegated to the dustbin of history with rape cases, after her so-called investigation.

Advertisement

If that wasn't bad enough, once it was reported, an assistant district attorney sent a subpoena to the principal and the school. The principal in question simply responded by saying she did her own investigation and there was nothing to talk about. She's since simply refused to talk to the DA's office at all.

As it stands, we're looking at possibly hundreds of cases of sexual assault being covered up by the schools, most likely student-on-student assaults, but parent-on-student cases also being hidden. All of these are incidents that schools are required to report under mandatory reporting laws, only Buffalo schools aren't doing it.

At this point, there's not much anyone can do without the state or federal government stepping in and cracking skulls, metaphorically speaking.

Plus, since this first broke over the weekend, and I mentioned my intention to cover it on X, I've had many people say they know of similar cases in different cities across the nation.

This may not be the absolute norm, but if this is even happening in a third of the school districts in this country, it's way too many.

And, to be honest, if it's just Buffalo, it's still way too many.

For Hy, this is close to home. He told me he's been getting calls from colleagues who are beside themselves because their kids go to these schools. He also said that his fellow officers have been supportive and the police union released a statement saying they support him as well.

Advertisement

That's good, because what he did took courage, and while the department hasn't taken any action against him, that's still not out of the realm of possibility.

Let's hope his superiors recognize he did the right thing.