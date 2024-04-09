Pressure Continues on the Senate for a Mayorkas Impeachment Trial
Demonstrators Praised by Hezbollah's Leader Shut Down Senate Cafeteria

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  April 09, 2024 2:00 PM
After Hamas rejected another ceasefire proposal from Israel on Monday — reportedly due to the Hamas barbarians' inability to provide 40 living hostages as part of proposed exchanges, covered by Guy here — those who wish to see Hamas survive to fight another day took to a Senate cafeteria on Capitol Hill Tuesday afternoon to shut down the normal flow of a legislative day. 

"SENATE CAN'T EAT UNTIL GAZA EATS," the demonstrators chanted, ignoring the reality that there's a backlog of aid waiting to enter Gaza and once trucks are in the country they're quickly commandeered by Hamas terrorists (as happened here) who have shot residents trying to get their hands on aid. 

Among the inane demands from demonstrators: the Senate must endorse a ceasefire, restore UNRWA funding, and end military aid to Israel.

For their illegal stunt, a few dozen demonstrators were arrested by United States Capitol Police on charges of "crowding, obstructing, or incommoding" in a congressional building, in this case the Dirksen Senate Office Building: 

Tuesday's disruption was hardly the first time anti-Israel, Hamas-sympathizing demonstrators shut down congressional facilities. 

As Townhall previously reported, other groups of "CEASEFIRE NOW" idiots have obstructed or shut down the rotunda of the Cannon House Office Building, Hart Senate Office Building, and the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol itself. 

If it wasn't already immediately clear that these demonstrators are on the wrong side of this war, history, and human decency, consider the following from a March story in The Algemeiner: 

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Wednesday praised Americans who are putting pressure on US President Joe Biden to limit support for Israel because they are helping the Lebanese terrorist group’s cause.

“Today, what many people demonstrating in America are doing … Of course, we should salute them and be grateful to them,” Nasrallah said

If it wasn't bad enough that those chanting for a ceasefire ignore the reality that it is Hamas, not Israel, rejecting ceasefire proposals or had been proudly caught chanting "Death to America" in Michigan, here we have a bloodthirsty terrorist praising the supposedly "progressive" American left. Still, Nasrallah and his terrorist barbarians would get as much glee out of murdering the useful idiots using their voices for Hezbollah's cause in the halls of Congress and the streets of America. 

Even worse, Biden is continuing to make the changes these individuals — again, praised by Hezbollah's leader — demand, all in an attempt by the president to keep the states he won in 2020 in his column come November. 

