Protestors Who Want to See Hamas Survive Make a Mess of Senate Office Building

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  December 11, 2023 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

A group of "pro-Palestine" protestors — read: those who are "demanding" a ceasefire that would benefit Hamas and give the Iran-backed terrorists a chance at surviving to launch more October 7-level attacks on innocent Israelis — occupied the atrium of the Hart Senate Office Building just steps from the U.S. Capitol on Monday morning. Their tantrum caused authorities to close the building to the public, allowing only senators and staff to enter the building. 

Demonstrators carried banners that claimed "AID TO ISRAEL = BOMBING PALESTINIANS," a creative interpretation of reality that ignores the fact that Hamas terrorists are using Gazans as human shields and the death tolls being parroted by these demonstrators are known to be inaccurate coming directly from the Hamas terrorist-run government in the Gaza Strip.

Another fact these agitators taking over a Senate office building seemingly want to ignore: it was Hamas that violated the first cessation in fighting during which some Israeli hostages were released. That is — not that the terrorists needed to make their aims any clearer — Hamas preferred to try killing more Israelis than to lay down their arms to end the IDF's justified strikes on terrorists, their infrastructure, and their weapons hidden by Hamas in hospitals, schools, mosques, and other civilian areas. What's more, Hamas had a ceasefire on October 6, then launched their brutal massacre that killed more Jews in any single day since the Holocaust. Hamas again had a ceasefire for several days in late November, then chose to violate its terms and launch more attacks on innocent Israelis. Neither time was Israel to blame for setting off the war. 

In addition to making noise and occupying the atrium of the Hart building, at least one demonstrator climbed a statue to continue screaming demands before surrendering his position to be arrested by Capitol Police along with his fellow agitators.

Those that weren't scaling sculptures appeared to attempt a "die-in" of sorts, linking arms and lying down on the floor surrounded by piles of "blood money."


A few weeks ago, Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) was confronted by some of this gang of pro-Hamas advocates and he responded with the truth that is being buried by such demonstrators: "Hamas is 100 percent to blame" for deaths in Gaza. 


A scene similar to Monday's unfolded on the House side of Capitol Hill in mid-October, as Townhall reported at the time, as demonstrators took over the Cannon House Office Building rotunda leading to multiple arrests and charges for assaulting Capitol police officers. 

