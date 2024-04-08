Someone Should Tell the 'Ceasefire Now' Idiots That Hamas Just Rejected Another Proposal

Hamas has, in an unsurprising development for the barbaric terrorists, rejected another ceasefire proposal — again demonstrating its refusal to lay down arms or exchange innocent hostages for its members held by Israel. After rejecting multiple ceasefire proposals since December, Hamas again on Monday torpedoed the latest round of talks with Israel in Cairo being mediated by the Egyptians, Qataris, and CIA Director William Burns.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in the U.S., the useful idiots sympathetic to Hamas' end goal of wiping out Israel continue chanting "CEASEFIRE NOW" to allow the terrorists to reconstitute and someday launch another devastating attack — even as Hamas rejects each new ceasefire offer put before them.

Multiple Hamas officials, including one quoted by Reuters, told media outlets that the most recent talks broke down due to there being "no change in the position of the occupation," referring to the State of Israel Hamas wrongly claims is occupying land that is not theirs. “We reject the latest Israeli proposals that the Egyptian side informed us of...The politburo met today and decided this," another official said Monday.

In reality, Hamas has no chance of surviving Israel's righteous wrath following 10/7 and years of attacks launched on innocent Israelis before that, and the terrorist group's leaders know that.

"Since Yahya Sinwar and Mohammad Deif understand their days are numbered, their incentive to make a deal is limited or possibly nonexistent," noted Enia Krivine — the senior director of the Israel Program and National Security Network at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) — after Hamas rejected a fourth ceasefire offer on April 4. "They seem to be mercilessly dragging the hostage families through this process over and over again just to remain in the headlines," Krivine added.

FDD Senior Advisor Rich Goldberg echoed her evaluation last week. "Israel wants to negotiate a hostage release before finishing off Hamas. Hamas wants to survive. The more Hamas leaders believe they will survive without giving up their leverage — hostages — the more they will hold out," Goldberg said. "The more they believe they have no other choice, the more seriously they will negotiate."

Previous deals offered by Israel were perhaps overly generous to the bloodthirsty terrorists who killed the most Jews in a single day since the Holocaust last October. One proposal last month would have seen Israel pause operations in Gaza for six weeks and exchange 700 prisoners for 40 Israeli hostages held by Hamas — but again the Iran-backed terrorists rejected the offer.

New reports have emerged that ceasefire offers are being rejected by Hamas because the terrorists are unable to locate 40 living hostages, a horrific reality that raises many more dark questions:

Hamas is rejecting ceasefire agreements because they can’t find 40 hostages that are still alive.



Which begs the questions; what the hell are they doing to the hostages and why can’t they can’t find them alive? https://t.co/JpwwFPmmmL — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) April 8, 2024

Despite Hamas being the sole reason there is a war in the region and solely responsible for the continued fighting in Gaza, the Biden administration still insists Israel should not pursue a military operation in Rafah and has demanded an immediate ceasefire.

Advertisement

In a call last week, Biden lectured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that "an immediate ceasefire is essential to stabilize and improve the humanitarian situation and protect innocent civilians" and urged Israel's "negotiators to conclude a deal without delay." That message is one that Israel — which has repeatedly gone to the negotiating table only to have Hamas rebuff offers — does not need to hear. Hamas is and has been the only party unwilling to enter and uphold a deal.

Despite the Biden administration's opposition to Israel's plans for Rafah, Netanyahu said in a video on Monday that there is a date set for such an operation to root out terrorists in the city at the southern edge of the Gaza Strip.