'Looks Like an Insurrection': Hamas Sympathizers Take Over U.S. Capitol Rotunda

The trend of radical anti-Israel leftists shutting down government buildings to demand a "ceasefire now" — something which would prolong Hamas attacks against Israeli civilians and give the Iran-backed terrorists a hope of survival — reached a new level on Tuesday when the rotunda of the United States Capitol was closed by authorities while they arrested and removed the demonstrators.

There’s a “ceasefire now” protest happening now in the Capitol rotunda. Capitol Police not letting people through while arrests being made. pic.twitter.com/44jyeGuYim — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) December 19, 2023

Scores of individuals demanding Hamas be allowed to survive unfurled a banner and launched into an off-pitch and dystopian sounding "song" — if you can call it that — that was as incorrect as it was punishing on the ears. WATCH:

“NO MORE GENOCIDE!”



Over 100 #FreePalestine protesters just staged disruption inside Capitol Rotunda to #StopArmingIsrael with $14B more This is very beginning of it. Rotunda closed off after 5 minutes. Arrests have already started. pic.twitter.com/2s7WtTVxQ5 — #StopCopCity (@ChuckModi1) December 19, 2023

In addition to their vocalizing, the demonstrators tossed children's shoes around in the rotunda to supposedly represent Gazan children killed in the war began by Hamas on October 7. Notably, the shoes were not representing the more than 1,200 Israelis slaughtered by Hamas, nor did the demonstrators say anything of the terrorists' rape of Israeli women and girls or the barbaric killing of Israeli infants.

Capitol Police arresting protesters in the US Capitol rotunda calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. The group dropped children’s shoes on the ground to symbolize the children killed in IDF strikes —> pic.twitter.com/4gMmsRKumO — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) December 19, 2023

The demonstrators, of course, had no demands for Hamas to stop using schools, mosques, hospitals, or aid buildings to launch their rockets at civilians in Israel, nor did they condemn Hamas for shooting Gazans attempting to get aid sent to the Gaza Strip. It's almost as if they just want Hamas terrorists to continue their barbarism and don't care how many innocent Jews are killed as a result of Hamas being allowed to survive.

According to Fox News' Chad Pergram, 60 demonstrators were arrested by U.S. Capitol Police following their stunt that prevented lawmakers and staff from traveling through the rotunda.

1) USCP arrest 60 people in connection with anti-Israel protest in the Capitol Rotunda. USCP: We were aware of a group’s potential plan to take a tour of the U.S. Capitol Building and then start a protest. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 19, 2023

I see the antisemitic Linda Sarsour is in the U.S. Capitol rotunda with her antisemitic friends. Looks like an insurrection… Where are Capitol police?? pic.twitter.com/xwj03v0oOl — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) December 19, 2023

Tuesday's scene in the U.S. Capitol was similar to two previous demonstrations that forced Capitol Police to close public buildings. On October 18, demonstrators demanding a ceasefire shut down the rotunda of the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill, and multiple individuals were charged with assaulting officers. On December 11, another group shut down the atrium of the Hart Senate Office Building, climbed a statue, and made a mess by throwing "blood money" around the building.

This is a developing story and may be updated.



