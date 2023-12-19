Judge Makes an Example of Former Top FBI Agent Who Colluded With Russian...
Tipsheet

'Looks Like an Insurrection': Hamas Sympathizers Take Over U.S. Capitol Rotunda

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  December 19, 2023 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The trend of radical anti-Israel leftists shutting down government buildings to demand a "ceasefire now" — something which would prolong Hamas attacks against Israeli civilians and give the Iran-backed terrorists a hope of survival — reached a new level on Tuesday when the rotunda of the United States Capitol was closed by authorities while they arrested and removed the demonstrators. 

Scores of individuals demanding Hamas be allowed to survive unfurled a banner and launched into an off-pitch and dystopian sounding "song" — if you can call it that — that was as incorrect as it was punishing on the ears. WATCH:

In addition to their vocalizing, the demonstrators tossed children's shoes around in the rotunda to supposedly represent Gazan children killed in the war began by Hamas on October 7. Notably, the shoes were not representing the more than 1,200 Israelis slaughtered by Hamas, nor did the demonstrators say anything of the terrorists' rape of Israeli women and girls or the barbaric killing of Israeli infants. 

The demonstrators, of course, had no demands for Hamas to stop using schools, mosques, hospitals, or aid buildings to launch their rockets at civilians in Israel, nor did they condemn Hamas for shooting Gazans attempting to get aid sent to the Gaza Strip. It's almost as if they just want Hamas terrorists to continue their barbarism and don't care how many innocent Jews are killed as a result of Hamas being allowed to survive. 

According to Fox News' Chad Pergram, 60 demonstrators were arrested by U.S. Capitol Police following their stunt that prevented lawmakers and staff from traveling through the rotunda.

Tuesday's scene in the U.S. Capitol was similar to two previous demonstrations that forced Capitol Police to close public buildings. On October 18, demonstrators demanding a ceasefire shut down the rotunda of the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill, and multiple individuals were charged with assaulting officers. On December 11, another group shut down the atrium of the Hart Senate Office Building, climbed a statue, and made a mess by throwing "blood money" around the building. 

This is a developing story and may be updated. 


Tags: ISRAEL

