LIVE RESULTS: How Many Super Tuesday States Will Trump Win?

Americans of all political stripes in more than one dozen states and American Samoa made their choice in Republican and Democrat primaries on Tuesday. Despite the relatively anticlimactic nature of the 2024 primaries for both parties, Super Tuesday is still a major date along the way to November 5 when a mountain of delegates is up for grabs as former President Trump and President Biden look to move closer to clinching presumptive nominee status.

By the time Tuesday's results are finalized, more than 47 percent of GOP delegates will have been allocated ahead of July's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, bringing the outcome of the 2024 nominating process near its end.

The Trump campaign expects to all but clinch the nomination on Tuesday in what it expects to be a series of landslide victories in Super Tuesday's primaries and caucuses and has said Trump will cross the majority mark for bound RNC delegates before the end of March.

This all-but-certain outcome is despite attempts from Democrats in the Super Tuesday states of Colorado, Maine, and Illinois to kick Donald Trump off primary ballots to prevent residents from supporting their desired candidate. Such un-democratic actions were reversed by the Supreme Court of the United States on Monday in a unanimous 9-0 ruling that found states could not make determinations about eligibility for federal candidates — especially presidential candidates — based on Section 3.

As always, live vote totals from Townhall election results partner Decision Desk HQ will be updated below as ballots and caucus results from Republican contests are tabulated throughout the evening. Super Tuesday states are listed in alphabetical order with additional information on when results are expected and how many delegates are at stake in each.

Alabama

50 delegates

Polls close at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Alaska

29 delegates

Polls close at 12:00 a.m. ET (Saturday).

Arkansas

40 delegates

Polls close at 8:30 p.m. ET.

California

169 delegates

Polls Close at 11:00 p.m. ET.

Colorado

37 delegates

Polls close at 9:00 p.m. ET

Maine

20 delegates

Polls close at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Massachusetts

40 delegates

Polls close at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Minnesota

39 delegates

Polls close at 9:00 p.m. ET.

North Carolina

74 delegates

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Oklahoma

43 delegates

Polls close at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Tennessee

58 delegates

Polls close at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Texas

161 delegates

Most polls close at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Utah

40 delegates

Caucuses begin at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Vermont

17 delegates

Polls close at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Virginia

48 delegates

Polls close at 7:00 p.m. ET.

See here for results from Super Tuesday's Democrat presidential primaries and here for other primaries Townhall is watching on Tuesday.

