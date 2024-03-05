SUPER TUESDAY: Live House and Senate Primary Results

Tuesday night will bring the marquee — though anticlimactic — top-of-the-ticket primary races playing out on Super Tuesday closer to their presumptive end with 46th President Joe Biden and 45th President Donald Trump seeking to snap up the 1,000-plus delegates up for grabs in each party's nominating battle tonight.

Beyond the presidential campaign, though, there are a handful of key down-ballot primaries happening on Super Tuesday that will set the field in some closely watched federal races ahead of November's general election. These are the contests where the balance of power in Congress will be determined starting in 2025 — ultimately setting the tone for the president who swears the oath of office next January.

Among the notable races on Tuesday is the California U.S. Senate contest in which Golden State voters will vote twice for the same seat previously held by the late Democrat Dianne Feinstein. In addition to choosing the candidates who will face off in November's general election to fill the seat, Californians will also vote to fill the seat for the remainder of the current term which runs through January.

As always, Townhall will have live-updating results from these races throughout the evening via election partner Decision Desk HQ. For these congressional races, results can be sorted by county for statewide offices and by congressional district for House primaries.

California — U.S. House and Senate Primaries

Texas — U.S. House and Senate Primaries

North Carolina — U.S. House Primaries

Arkansas — U.S. House Primaries

Alabama — U.S. House Primaries

View live results from Tuesday's GOP presidential primaries here and Democrat Super Tuesday contests here.

