Live Super Tuesday Results: Will Any Democrats Give Biden a Run for His Money?

Even as a significant number of Americans — including a majority of Democrats — say that President Joe Biden is too old to spend another four years in the Oval Office, the octogenarian commander-in-chief continues to keep up at least the appearance of intending to serve a second term, albeit while avoiding public remarks except when absolutely necessary. Even then, his gaffes continue to raise questions about his fitness.
Thanks to the intervention of the DNC, Biden has been mostly spared from fending off any primary challenges to his re-nomination. Still, a few candidates are challenging the current president, including the recently unsuspended campaign of Marianne Williamson.
Heading into Super Tuesday, however, Biden has more than 200 delegates of the 1,968 needed to clinch the nomination ahead of the Democrats' convention this summer in Chicago. By the time the results from Super Tuesday's contests have been tallied, an additional 1,420 delegates will have been allocated.
As always, Townhall will have live-updating results as votes are tallied through Tuesday evening below.
Alabama
52 delegates
Polls close at 8:00 p.m. ET.
Arkansas
31 delegates
Polls close at 8:30 p.m. ET.
California
424 delegates
Polls close at 11:00 p.m. ET.
Colorado
72 delegates
Polls close at 9:00 p.m. ET.
Iowa
40 delegates
Caucus results expected around 9:00 p.m. ET.
Maine
24 delegates.
Polls close at 8:00 p.m. ET.
Massachusetts
92 delegates
Polls close at 8:00 p.m. ET.
Minnesota
75 delegates
Polls close at 9:00 p.m. ET.
North Carolina
116 delegates
Polls close at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Oklahoma
36 delegates
Polls close at 8:00 p.m. ET.
Tennessee
63 delegates
Polls close at 8:00 p.m. ET.
Texas
244 delegates
Most polls close at 8:00 p.m. ET.
Utah
30 delegates
Polls close at 10:00 p.m. ET.
Vermont
16 delegates
Polls close at 7:00 p.m. ET.
Virginia
99 delegates
Polls close at 7:00 p.m. ET.
See here for results from Super Tuesday's Republican presidential primary. Other notable down-ballot Super Tuesday primary results are posted here.
