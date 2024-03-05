Will We Hear From Haley Tonight? Nope–She'll Be Hiding in a Bunker
Tipsheet

Live Super Tuesday Results: Will Any Democrats Give Biden a Run for His Money?

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  March 05, 2024 7:10 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Even as a significant number of Americans — including a majority of Democrats — say that President Joe Biden is too old to spend another four years in the Oval Office, the octogenarian commander-in-chief continues to keep up at least the appearance of intending to serve a second term, albeit while avoiding public remarks except when absolutely necessary. Even then, his gaffes continue to raise questions about his fitness. 

Thanks to the intervention of the DNC, Biden has been mostly spared from fending off any primary challenges to his re-nomination. Still, a few candidates are challenging the current president, including the recently unsuspended campaign of Marianne Williamson. 

Heading into Super Tuesday, however, Biden has more than 200 delegates of the 1,968 needed to clinch the nomination ahead of the Democrats' convention this summer in Chicago. By the time the results from Super Tuesday's contests have been tallied, an additional 1,420 delegates will have been allocated. 

As always, Townhall will have live-updating results as votes are tallied through Tuesday evening below.

Alabama

52 delegates

Polls close at 8:00 p.m. ET. 

Arkansas

31 delegates

Polls close at 8:30 p.m. ET. 

California

424 delegates

Polls close at 11:00 p.m. ET. 

Colorado

72 delegates

Polls close at 9:00 p.m. ET. 

Iowa

40 delegates

Caucus results expected around 9:00 p.m. ET. 

Maine

24 delegates.

Polls close at 8:00 p.m. ET. 

Massachusetts

92 delegates

Polls close at 8:00 p.m. ET. 

Minnesota

75 delegates

Polls close at 9:00 p.m. ET. 

North Carolina

116 delegates

Polls close at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Oklahoma

36 delegates

Polls close at 8:00 p.m. ET. 

Tennessee

63 delegates

Polls close at 8:00 p.m. ET. 

Texas

244 delegates

Most polls close at 8:00 p.m. ET. 

Utah

30 delegates

Polls close at 10:00 p.m. ET. 

Vermont

16 delegates

Polls close at 7:00 p.m. ET. 

Virginia

99 delegates

Polls close at 7:00 p.m. ET. 

See here for results from Super Tuesday's Republican presidential primary. Other notable down-ballot Super Tuesday primary results are posted here.

