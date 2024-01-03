KJP's Response to December's Record-Breaking Surge of Illegal Immigrants Is Infuriating

"Ebbs and flows" and "disinformation." That's how White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tried to explain December's record-shattering number of illegal immigrant encounters reported by Customs and Border Protection in her first 2024 appearance before the White House press corps on Wednesday.

As Townhall reported just before the new year, CBP told Fox News that more than 276,000 illegal immigrants were encountered by border agents in December, the most ever in a single month and more than the previous high set in September 2022.

Jacqui Heinrich posed the question to KJP, pointing out that Biden's spokeswoman had said a few weeks ago that there was nothing "unusual" about the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"What we're seeing at the U.S.[-Mexico border] is ebbs and flows in how many migrants arrive at the border, it's something that happens every year, it ebbs and flows," Jean-Pierre responded. Except, what the border crisis brought in December doesn't happen every year — hence the record-breaking number of illegal immigrant encounters in the final month of 2023.

Following an all-time record breaking month of illegal immigration, KJP is asked to clarify her comments that what we're seeing at the border is "not unusual..."



"What we're seeing at the U.S. is ebbs and flows...Something that happens every year, ebbs and flows!"

Jean-Pierre then continued by citing the recent meeting between "Secretaries Biden Mayorkas" — who? — and Mexican government, a summit that resulted in no meaningful agreement to tackle the border crisis as another gigantic caravan makes its way toward the U.S.

A flustered Jean-Pierre didn't get a break as Heinrich then asked how the Biden administration could argue it is working on addressing the border crisis and stopping the again record-setting surge of illegal immigrants while also suing Texas over its use of barriers to prevent unlawful entry. Jean-Pierre took a swing at a response, and it missed. Badly.

"Governor Abbott's razor wire does not prevent, it does not prevent noncitizens from unlawfully crossing," insisted Jean-Pierre. "That's not what it does. If anything, it puts at risk- it puts the lives of the border patrol at risk- it puts them in danger. That's what the razor wire does," she asserted.





Razor wire at the border in Texas "does not prevent noncitizens from unlawfully crossing...it puts the lives of the border patrol at risk!"

When asked a follow-up about her faulty razor wire assertion, Jean-Pierre attempted to walk back her explanation saying "it actually makes it more difficult for [border patrol] to do their jobs," another nonsensical explanation she said she hopes would "clear that up a little bit."

Of course and as usual, Jean-Pierre insisted that President Biden ought to bear zero blame for the border crisis. Instead, she found a usual target for her misfire: House Republicans, namely Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA).