Even Muslims Are Trashing This Antisemitic Tweet About Jewish Doctors
Al Sharpton Had a Calm, Collected...and Insane Reaction to Claudine Gay's Ouster
This Entire AP Story on Claudine Gay's Resignation Should Be Retracted
UPDATED: We've Got Some News Regarding the Release of Epstein's Client List
Trump Just Received Another Major Endorsement
It Is a New Year and the Press Is Having a Claudine Gay...
Bizarre Anti-Israel Campaign Shows Jewish Organizations a Way Forward
Why Florida's Surgeon General Has Called for a 'Halt' in the Use of...
Australian Woman Granted Permission to Have Sperm Extracted From Deceased Husband
The Biden Admin 'Watered Down' Vetting Process for a Certain Group of Migrants,...
Exit Ramp: This State Just Came in Dead Last, Again, on the 'UHaul...
Ahead of House Republicans' Border Visits, Biden Admin Reopens Several Ports of Entry...
The Collateral Damage for Durbin’s War on Credit Cards Is Us
'Anti-Border Security': White House Claims That Republicans Are Responsible for Border Cri...
Tipsheet

KJP's Response to December's Record-Breaking Surge of Illegal Immigrants Is Infuriating

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  January 03, 2024 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

"Ebbs and flows" and "disinformation." That's how White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tried to explain December's record-shattering number of illegal immigrant encounters reported by Customs and Border Protection in her first 2024 appearance before the White House press corps on Wednesday. 

Advertisement

As Townhall reported just before the new year, CBP told Fox News that more than 276,000 illegal immigrants were encountered by border agents in December, the most ever in a single month and more than the previous high set in September 2022.

Jacqui Heinrich posed the question to KJP, pointing out that Biden's spokeswoman had said a few weeks ago that there was nothing "unusual" about the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border.

"What we're seeing at the U.S.[-Mexico border] is ebbs and flows in how many migrants arrive at the border, it's something that happens every year, it ebbs and flows," Jean-Pierre responded. Except, what the border crisis brought in December doesn't happen every year — hence the record-breaking number of illegal immigrant encounters in the final month of 2023. 

Jean-Pierre then continued by citing the recent meeting between "Secretaries Biden Mayorkas" — who? — and Mexican government, a summit that resulted in no meaningful agreement to tackle the border crisis as another gigantic caravan makes its way toward the U.S.

Recommended

UPDATED: We've Got Some News Regarding the Release of Epstein's Client List Spencer Brown
Advertisement

A flustered Jean-Pierre didn't get a break as Heinrich then asked how the Biden administration could argue it is working on addressing the border crisis and stopping the again record-setting surge of illegal immigrants while also suing Texas over its use of barriers to prevent unlawful entry. Jean-Pierre took a swing at a response, and it missed. Badly. 

"Governor Abbott's razor wire does not prevent, it does not prevent noncitizens from unlawfully crossing," insisted Jean-Pierre. "That's not what it does. If anything, it puts at risk- it puts the lives of the border patrol at risk- it puts them in danger. That's what the razor wire does," she asserted. 

When asked a follow-up about her faulty razor wire assertion, Jean-Pierre attempted to walk back her explanation saying "it actually makes it more difficult for [border patrol] to do their jobs," another nonsensical explanation she said she hopes would "clear that up a little bit."

Advertisement

Of course and as usual, Jean-Pierre insisted that President Biden ought to bear zero blame for the border crisis. Instead, she found a usual target for her misfire: House Republicans, namely Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA).

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

UPDATED: We've Got Some News Regarding the Release of Epstein's Client List Spencer Brown
True the Vote Wins 'Monumental' Election Case Against Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight Leah Barkoukis
Why Florida's Surgeon General Has Called for a 'Halt' in the Use of mRNA COVID Vaccines Leah Barkoukis
Another Bad Poll for Biden, But... Guy Benson
Jimmy Kimmel Has a Meltdown After Aaron Rodgers Accuses Him of Being on Epstein Client List Townhall Video
Even Muslims Are Trashing This Antisemitic Tweet About Jewish Doctors Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
UPDATED: We've Got Some News Regarding the Release of Epstein's Client List Spencer Brown
Advertisement