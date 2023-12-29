Iran-Backed Houthis Fired Ballistic Missiles at American Ships Again
Merry Crisis: December Sets CBP Record for Most Illegal Immigrant Encounters Ever

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  December 29, 2023 10:30 AM
Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sources told Fox News that — even before the end of the month — December set a new record for the number of illegal immigrants unlawfully entering the United States and being encountered by border agents, according to the outlet. 

The total: more than 276,000. That's the most illegal immigrants encountered by CBP in a given month ever and beats the previous all-time high set last September. December's record-setting data on the border crisis also drove the current fiscal year total (since October 1) to more than 760,000 illegal immigrant encounters.

The proof that Biden's border crisis is doing anything but improving comes as the president enjoys a free beach vacation on St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Vice President Kamala Harris — the administration's "Border Czar" — takes an end-of-year break in California. 

Anyone thinking Biden might start to take the border crisis his failing immigration policies have created more seriously would be wrong. As states — especially Texas — work to do the job the federal government ought to be doing in enforcing the international border between the United States and Mexico, the Biden administration continues its efforts to undermine border security. After federal officials were dispatched to dismantle border barriers constructed by Texas officials, the Biden Department of Justice is now threatening to sue Texas to block its state law which would allow it to do what the feds should be doing: arresting illegal immigrants and deporting them. 

Our Razor's Edge Victor Davis Hanson
Meanwhile, Biden administration officials' end-of-year trip to Mexico failed to produce any agreements to tackle the constant and increasing flow of individuals to the U.S.-Mexico border where they illegally enter our country. 

Nor did the leaders address the latest caravan of would-be illegal immigrants — totaling upwards of 15,000 people — now making its way toward the U.S. border where some 11,000 migrants have already amassed

As with previous months under Biden, federal border officials are reticent to release the official data due to its damning contradiction of the White House's narrative that the border is still business-as-usual, leaving leaks to outlets such as Fox as the only way to get the numbers in a timely manner. 

Last week, as Townhall reported, CBP tried to bury its delayed release of November's border numbers in a Friday-before-Christmas news dump.

