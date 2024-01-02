Video Captures Brazen Assassination Attempt on South Korean Opposition Leader
How Pro-Terrorist Goons Tried to Shut Down JFK Airport
Did You Catch Biden's New Year's Eve Message?
Palestinian Activists Need to Understand One Key Thing
Claudine Gay's Resignation Letter Is Exactly What You'd Expect
Harvard President Claudine Gay to Resign
Guess What's Happening the Same Night As CNN's Debate Between Haley and DeSantis
If Republicans Follow THIS Advice, They Win in a Landslide
House Majority Leader Announces Trump Endorsement
Kornacki Highlights What Stands Out About Biden's Polling Heading Into Election Year
One Sport to Allow Men Who Believe They Are Women to Compete Against...
‘I Can’t Take It Anymore’: Immigrant Explains How Biden’s Border Policies Have Hurt...
Surprise: Hamas Supporters in NYC Now Chanting in Support of Another Anti-American Terrori...
Have Iran's Mullahs Reached a Tipping Point With West Over Their Attacks on...
Tipsheet

Beirut Drone Strike Takes Out Hamas No. 3

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  January 02, 2024 3:30 PM

Deputy Hamas Leader Saleh al-Arouri — number 3 in the barbarian organization behind only Yahya Sinwar and Ismail Haniyeh — was killed in a strike near a Hamas media office in Beirut, Lebanon, according to the Iran-backed terrorist group. Officials in Lebanon pinned the attack on Israel, though its government did not immediately comment on the strike. 

Advertisement

The strike took out Arouri and other terrorist targets on the fourth anniversary of the U.S. strike ordered by then-President Trump that killed IRGC Quds Force Commander Qassem Soleimani near Baghdad's international airport. 

Israel has been engaged in an "international manhunt" for Arouri, one described as similar to the United States' search for Osama bin Laden after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. 

In addition to Israel's hunt for Arouri, the U.S. Department of State offered a $5 million reward for information about the senior Hamas leader in 2018 due to his role in funding and orchestrating Hamas terrorism.

“Israel has openly vowed to take the Gaza war to all leaders of Hamas, no matter where they are," reminded Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) CEO Mark Dubowitz. "That Arouri apparently thought he might be immune in the Hezbollah heartland suggests a major miscalculation on the part of Hamas," he added. "The question now is how Hezbollah will calculate the risks of stepping up its own attacks on Israel in retaliation."

Recommended

Claudine Gay's Resignation Letter Is Exactly What You'd Expect Spencer Brown
Advertisement

Calling the strike "a message to all terror allies of Iran that no matter where they hide, they will never be secure," FDD Senior Advisor Richard Goldberg added. "Whether Hamas leaders reside in Qatar, Turkey, Lebanon, or another country, they should assume their days are numbered."

"The elimination of Saleh al-Arouri stands as a significant blow to Hamas and a considerable victory for Israel in its current war against Palestinian terrorist groups," noted Joe Truzman, research analyst at FDD's Long War Journal. "Nevertheless, it is important to recognize that this accomplishment is merely one of many goals Israel must achieve in order to dismantle Hamas and its partners."

Unsurprisingly but no less disgracefully, the Biden administration's response to the successful strike which took out a senior Hamas leader and some other bloodthirsty Iran-backed terrorists was to distance itself from the strike and claim that the U.S. had warned Israel against taking out the people responsible for the deadliest single day for Jews since the Holocaust. 

Advertisement

Undeterred by Biden's lukewarm reactions, Israel has continued to eliminate the leaders responsible for the deadly and ongoing assault on its country by barbaric terrorists. The end for Arouri follows the IDF's successful elimination of a senior Nukhba Company Commander who also had a role in the October 7 terrorist attacks against Israel:

The fewer terrorists allowed to walk the earth, the better. 

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Claudine Gay's Resignation Letter Is Exactly What You'd Expect Spencer Brown
Here's Why Harvard President Claudine Gay Finally Resigned Townhall Video
Top Twenty Terrible Predictions for 2024 Kurt Schlichter
Harvard President Claudine Gay to Resign Spencer Brown
Trump Just Destroyed the Abolish the FBI Bromide in a Single Post John Nantz
If Republicans Follow THIS Advice, They Win in a Landslide Todd Starnes

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Claudine Gay's Resignation Letter Is Exactly What You'd Expect Spencer Brown
Advertisement