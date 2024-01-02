Israeli Forces Sent the Perfect Gift to a Top Hamas Commander on New Year's Day

Israeli forces have killed one of the key Hamas commanders who led the brutal October 7 attacks that murdered over 1,200 people. On New Year's Day, the IDF clipped Adil Mismah, a Nukhba force commander. This force was responsible for the horrid tales of rape, torture, murder, and the beheading of babies in the various kibbutzim near the Gaza border (via Jerusalem Post):

IDF troops continue operating in Gaza: 🔺ELIMINATED: Adil Mismah, the Nukhba Company Commander of Deir al-Balah who took part in Hamas’ October 7 invasion and massacre and attack on other communities surrounding Gaza. 🔺In Shejaiya, troops struck Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror…

Israeli forces killed Adil Mismah, a commander in Hamas's Nukhba force who helped lead and direct the October 7 massacre of southern Israeli communities, the IDF said Monday morning.

Mismah, the Company Commander of Nukhba's Deir al-Balah brigade, led Hamas terrorists into the ravaged Kibbutz Kissufim and directed Hamas gunmen to other devastated communities, such as the kibbutzim of Nirim and Be'eri.

Following October 7, Mismah was heavily involved in fighting with Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip, the IDF said.

As per the Israeli military, the Nukhba commander was killed in an Israeli Air Force airstrike directed by Israeli ground troops.