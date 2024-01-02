Here's Biden's Sloppy New Year's Eve Message
Israeli Forces Sent the Perfect Gift to a Top Hamas Commander on New Year's Day

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 02, 2024 7:05 AM
Israel Defense Forces via AP

Israeli forces have killed one of the key Hamas commanders who led the brutal October 7 attacks that murdered over 1,200 people. On New Year's Day, the IDF clipped Adil Mismah, a Nukhba force commander. This force was responsible for the horrid tales of rape, torture, murder, and the beheading of babies in the various kibbutzim near the Gaza border (via Jerusalem Post): 

Israeli forces killed Adil Mismah, a commander in Hamas's Nukhba force who helped lead and direct the October 7 massacre of southern Israeli communities, the IDF said Monday morning. 

Mismah, the Company Commander of Nukhba's Deir al-Balah brigade, led Hamas terrorists into the ravaged Kibbutz Kissufim and directed Hamas gunmen to other devastated communities, such as the kibbutzim of Nirim and Be'eri.

Following October 7, Mismah was heavily involved in fighting with Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip, the IDF said.

As per the Israeli military, the Nukhba commander was killed in an Israeli Air Force airstrike directed by Israeli ground troops. 

Israeli forces are slowly and methodically working their way south in the Gaza Strip and eliminating any trace of Hamas, stacking the bodies of these terrorists in the process. Keep killing them. 

Burn in hell, Mismah.

