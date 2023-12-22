'Utter Disaster': It's No Wonder the Biden Admin Tried to Bury November Border Stats

Continuing the tradition of seeking to hide the scope and magnitude of the border crisis, the Biden administration waited until the Friday before Christmas to release its November border crossing numbers — another transparent attempt to avoid accountability for the crisis caused by Biden and his administration's failed policies.

According to the tardy tally, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) encountered 242,418 illegal immigrant encounters along the U.S.-Mexico border and a total of 308,728 nationwide. For those keeping score, that makes this the worst November for illegal border crossings under Biden and the third-highest monthly number of illegal immigrants encountered at the southwest border since the Biden administration took over and set off the multifaceted border-related crises.

NEW: CBP releases its official border numbers for November.



There were 242,418 encounters at the southern border in November -- making it the third highest month of the crisis so far. pic.twitter.com/Tnj88rHGll — Adam Shaw (@AdamShawNY) December 22, 2023

Notably, the Biden administration pulled the same trick last year when it released border numbers for November 2022 on Christmas Eve. Despite the Biden administration's claims lies that the situation at the southwest border is improving, this year's November number is even worse than the same month last year.

In a statement, House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) blasted the Biden administration for its transparent attempt to bury November's border numbers.

"By strategically holding the release of these numbers until the Friday before Christmas, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is unabashedly showing the full measure of his duplicity," Green said. "These numbers are so bad, he wants as few Americans to see them as possible. And December’s numbers, which will be released in January, are anticipated to be even more grim," warned the Tennessee Republican.

"Fortunately, next month the Secretary won’t have a major holiday as a convenient shield to hide behind," Green noted. "This cowardly quest to evade accountability and transparency is further reason my Committee is initiating impeachment proceedings against Secretary Mayorkas early in the new year. This devastating and utter disaster for our country will no longer be tolerated," he pledged.

"Further reason my Committee is initiating impeachment proceedings against Secretary Mayorkas early in the new year."



Read @RepMarkGreen's statement on CBP's pre-Christmas release of devastating November border numbers: https://t.co/L4VnZJiagL — House Homeland GOP (@HomelandGOP) December 22, 2023

In recent weeks, the number of illegal immigrants streaming across the U.S.-Mexico border has surged beyond 10,000 per day. Scenes like the one below posted to X by Fox News Channel's Bill Melugin mean that December's number is likely to report even more of a surge in illegal immigrants.