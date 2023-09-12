There's Been a Narrative Shift on Joe Biden's Business Dealings
Missouri AG Opens Probe of Liberty Safe in Wake of Code Release Scandal

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  September 12, 2023 3:45 PM
Liberty Safe

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced his office was launching an investigation of Liberty Safe following a controversy that arose when it was revealed that the company was giving the codes for customers' safes to third parties, including federal law enforcement. 

As Townhall reported earlier in September, Liberty Safe revealed it had — at the end of August — complied with a request from the FBI for the code to open a safe of one of its customers for whose property the federal agents had a search warrant.

According to Liberty Safe, their "company protocol is to provide access codes to law enforcement if a warrant grants them access to property."

A controversy ensued, customers were outraged, and Liberty tried to smooth things over in an attempt that was not entirely successful and some labeled Liberty Safe the "Bud Light of gun safes."

Enter Missouri's attorney general, who points out that the FBI "did not have a court order ordering Liberty Safe to provide the safe’s combination" and is now investigating whether Liberty Safe is fully forthright with its customers about when and to whom it will grant access to their safe(s).

"In an era where the federal government weaponizes our national security apparatus against political opponents, the last thing we need is for a private company to sell out its fellow Americans under pressure from federal bureaucrats," remarked Attorney General Bailey. 

"I am using every tool at my disposal to protect the rights of all Missourians," the attorney general pledged of his probe into Liberty Safe, just the latest in Bailey's work to protect consumers. "That’s why my office is opening this investigation to ensure Liberty Safe is not deceiving its customers in its terms of service."

