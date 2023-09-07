Congressman Vows to Sue If Biden Slaps Down New Mask Mandates
Tipsheet

Liberty Safe Scrambles to Regain Customers' Trust Amid Backlash

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  September 07, 2023 10:30 AM
Liberty Safe

Liberty Safe released another statement on Wednesday addressing the major backlash they have received from customers after the company admitted to giving an access code to the FBI who had a warrant for a man involved with January 6.

In an attempt to regain customers' trust, Liberty Safe said while they have "adhered to industry standards by maintaining a secure database of factory-set combinations" to help out those who get locked out of their safes, the company will allow existing consumers to fill out a form to have their access codes expunged.

"In the coming weeks, we will be releasing a feature that gives every new customer this option when registering their safe. This change allows customers to take control of how their information is stored and protected," the statement reads, also noting, "We have also revised our policies around cooperation with law enforcement. Going forward we will require a subpoena that legally compels Liberty Safe to supply access codes but can only do so if these codes still exist in our system."

The statement appears to confirm the FBI made a simple request, not a demand, that the safe in question to opened and the company complied with only confirming the warrant was real.

Many gun owners and users on X, formerly known as Twitter, voiced their skepticism about the new policy while others said the trust had already been lost and it will never be regained.

