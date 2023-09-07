Here's What a Gun Safe Company Did to Help the FBI Arrest a January 6 Suspect

The arrests of those engulfed in the January 6 political prisoner roundup have been numerous, with the jail sentences for those convicted being excessive. Some people were given years in jail and weren’t even in DC at the time of the riot. Meanwhile, two lawyers who threw Molotov cocktails at police cars in New York City in 2020 got a plea deal after the Biden Justice Department intervened. The point is that both were riots, but only one is considered a rebellion/insurrection because the crowd was comprised of Trump supporters.

Since the events of January 6, the FBI has been hell on wheels of those who allegedly participated, using extensive analysis of the security footage to find suspects, which includes tracking specific clothing purchases and highlighting other physical features to find these people. Federal law enforcement could find a suspect based on the beanie they were wearing or the brand of shoe wear but was powerless to find out who left cocaine near the Situation Room in the White House.

Back to the creepiness of the latest January 6 arrest, we have LibertySafe, a gun safe manufacturer who gave the FBI the access code to their product when raiding the home of Nathan Hughes in Arkansas in late August. A gun safe company gave the Feds his access code to seize his firearms, presumably; not sure that’s entirely legal. As some have commented, we might have found the “Bud Light of gun safes” (via FBI/DOJ):

NEW: America’s top gun safe manufacturer, Liberty Safe, gave the FBI an access code to a safe owned by someone who was present at the J6 protest.



We have officially found the Bud Light of gun safes. Enjoy going out of business, @libertysafeinc.



The situation gets even worse: On… pic.twitter.com/MY7jSlJoyK — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 6, 2023

Apparently Liberty Safe will give your safe code to the FBI for being a Trump supporter, just ask Nathan Hughes.



Who's ready to Bud Light Liberty Safe?



pic.twitter.com/7hLrnlJwiJ — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) September 7, 2023

NEW: Late last night Liberty Safe made a shocking admission in a statement after receiving massive backlash for giving the FBI codes to J6 protester Nathan Hughes’ safe.



RIP Liberty Safe…



At the end of their three page statement, Liberty Safe slyly admitted that they legally… pic.twitter.com/uDPVGB78uk — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 7, 2023





An Arkansas man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges related to his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election. Nathan Earl Hughes, 34, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with a felony offense of civil disorder. In addition to the felony, Hughes is charged with misdemeanor offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings. Hughes was arrested on Aug. 30, 2023, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and made his initial appearance today in the Western District of Arkansas. According to court documents, video footage obtained from law enforcement depicting the events at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, shows an individual, later identified as Hughes, as present in the vicinity of the Lower West Terrace tunnel for at least one hour. Hughes wore a black/dark blue and camouflage print hat with a frayed brim, distinctive black Mechanix gloves, a gray hooded sweatshirt, and a black “Infowars” branded shirt with an image of a space shuttle and the words ‘Space Force Est. 2020” written on it.

Oh, there’s more: his ears were one of the features that the FBI was able to use in identifying him as a suspect (via Arkansas Democrat-Gazette):

A Northwest Arkansas man arrested … in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot was identified by his ears. "Hughes' distinct notches at the top of his ears match those of the person who engaged in violence in the Lower West Tunnel on January 6, 2021," according to a Statement of Facts from the FBI. Nathan Earl Hughes, 34, was arrested in Fayetteville on four charges, including a felony count of interfering with police during a civil disorder. Hughes was released from the Washington County jail on Thursday on $5,000 bond. A news release from the U.S. Department of Justice indicated Hughes lives in Fayetteville, but the online jail roster listed his residence as Bentonville.

So, if you’re a Trump supporter and a Second Amendment enthusiast, know that Liberty Safe, if asked, will gladly give your codes to the Feds.

As you'd expect, there's been a backlash from Liberty Safe's customer base, as Julio covered this morning.