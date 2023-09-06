Gun Safe Company Gets an Earful After Public Finds Out They Opened One for the FBI

Liberty Safe is facing a wave of criticism from gun rights advocates after the gun safe manufacture revealed they unlocked a gun safe at the request of the FBI.

In a statement, Liberty Safe admits on August 30 they got the request from the FBI to open the safe via the access code for an "individual for whom they had a warrant to search their property. Our company protocol is to provide access codes to law enforcement if a warrant grants them access to property."

The company went on to say they confirmed the warrant was valid in this case before giving the FBI the access code.

"Liberty Safe is devoted to protecting the personal property and 2nd amendment rights of our customers and has repeatedly denied requests for access codes without a warrant in the past. We do not give our combinations without proper legal documentation being provided by authorities," the statement continued, adding, "Liberty Safe is committed to preserving our customers' rights, and we will remain unwavering in those values."

The backlash to Liberty Safe was overwhelming, to the point where the company locked the replies to their post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The comments on their Facebook account were not any better.

